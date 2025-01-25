Seven straight birdies lift Wright into joint lead at Rosebud - PGA of Australia

A sensational career-best run of seven straight birdies to start his round has helped to lift Michael Wright into a share of the lead with ultra-consistent Corey Lamb, giving him the chance to end a 14-year title wait at Webex Players Series Victoria.

At age 50, Wright, who finished with a 5-under-par 65, will tomorrow seek his first Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia victory since the Victorian PGA in 2011.

Meanwhile, Lamb, who had a 1-under 69 today, will desperately want to end his run of near-misses on Tour which has included three runner-up finishes in the past 18 months.

The duo sit at 13-under-par, two clear of Queenslanders Brad Kennedy (62) and Jake McLeod (71), Victorian Andrew Martin (66) and Wales’ Lydia Hall (68).

Fourteen players will start Sunday within four shots of the lead, setting up a super showdown on the Mornington Peninsula.

After starting the third round four shots adrift of Lamb and McLeod, Wright surged into the lead with a remarkable string of birdies from the first to the seventh, just two short of the all-time Tour record.

The par-3 eighth hole ended the streak – and in a big way – with the PGA TOUR Champions member finding the ditch in front of the green and walking off with a double-bogey.

“That was a lot of fun that first seven holes,” Wright, a three-time winner on Tour, said.

“I’ve never done that before and I wish I could keep doing it every time I play because it’s a lot of fun making that many birdies.

“I sort of said after a couple ‘oh, you can’t birdie ’em all if you don’t be the first two’. And I said it again after three and four and five and then it’s seven.

“And then I come back to reality on eight. Didn’t hit that bad a shot, but it wasn’t good enough. I just got punished, a severe penalty there and hit a poor putt.

“I actually played pretty nice on the back nine, to be honest. The putts just didn’t drop, whereas they dropped a bit on the front.”

Lamb held the outright lead at -14 until he bogeyed the final hole – only his third dropped shot on the opening three days.

“It was sort of a slow day,” the NSW Hunter Valley pro said.

“It was good to not have my best stuff and still come out on top (of the leaderboard).”

Wright wasn’t the only 50-year-old to have a good Saturday at Rosebud.

Playing in just the fifth group of the day, Queensland’s Brad Kennedy shot the low round of the event so far, an 8-under-par 62, to rocket onto the leaderboard at -11.

The Japan Golf Tour regular, who won this event three years ago, parred his first three holes but then birdied five of his next six, the only missing piece being a bogey at Wright’s nemesis, the par-3 eighth.

He then had a similar birdie splurge on the back nine, picking up shots on 11, 12, 13 and 15. His chance at a 59 disappeared with a par on the gettable par-5 16th,

“The last two days, it’s been a bit scrappy,” Kennedy said.

“Today I really started to keep consistent one shot after another and got my putter back online. So it was nice to see a lot of putts drop today.

“Hitting off at 20 past nine is never a good thing on a Saturday, but it also sometimes gives you an option to free wheel it and really push yourself forward.”

After an up-and-down day, Lydia Hall (68) saved her best for the 18th hole where she holed out from 140m with a six-iron for an eagle to jump from T9 to the group in third on 11-under, the Welsh visitor remaining the leading women’s contender with a round to play.

“It was kind of slipping away after double on 15,” Hall said.

“Happy with that finish and hopefully I can do a bit more tomorrow.”

Impressive Victorian amateur Jazy Roberts is just three shots behind after producing a 67 today, including a run of four straight birdies on the front nine, to follow opening rounds of 67-66.

LPGA Tour-bound Cassie Porter improved her position with a 65 to be five back.

Sandy Links-based professional Tom Ryan and amateur Noah Schammer lead the All Abilities event after opening 72s, eight clear of their nearest challenger.

The leading junior is Elbert Kim, from Huntingdale Golf Club, who carded a 69.

TV COVERAGE: Webex Players Series Victoria is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

