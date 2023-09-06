World Sand Greens to be a hit in regional NSW - PGA of Australia

Australia’s best professional golfers and elite amateur stars are set to test their games in a way very few have ever done at the inaugural World Sand Greens Championships for men and women in regional New South Wales in 2024.

Each tournament, the women’s championship in April and men’s event in September, will carry $140,000 in prizemoney, be contested over 36 holes and are sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia.

Walcha Golf Club in the New England area will host the Women’s World Sand Greens Championship from April 9-10, and from September 28-29, Binalong Golf Club in the Yass Valley will host the Men’s World Sand Greens Championship.

Golf NSW will partner with the Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), The Home of Sport, to livestream the final round of both tournaments on the Golf NSW website, social media, and via the SEN App.

Golf NSW General Manager – Golf Olivia Wilson said the concept of playing two professional tournaments on sand surfaces was a first in Australia, and certain to attract a lot of interest, from both local and overseas competitors.

“Playing and putting on sand greens is a very different experience for many players, with two impressive purses on offer, interest should be high,” she said.

PGA Tour of Australasia Tournaments Director Nick Dastey, said the dual events would be an exciting opportunity to showcase the distinct style of golf.

“The PGA Tour of Australasia looks forward to the World Sand Greens Championship coming to life in late September 2024,” he said.

“Our unique country provides for various course and weather conditions across the vast lands we play. Sand greens golf will provide for a very different test to play a professional event on and one I am sure will showcase the creative talents our players possess.

“The World Sand Greens Championship will be a great way to kick-start what is sure to be a huge 2024/25 Summer of Golf.”

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn shared her excitement for the upcoming golfing spectacle which will count towards the WPGA Tour’s Order of Merit.

“The WPGA Tour is very much looking forward to having the World Sand Greens Championship on our schedule from 2024,” she said.

“All golf is golf, and this new and innovative event will provide our players and international visitors with a completely different test of golf from what they are used to.

“Sand greens golf plays an important part in Australia’s golfing landscape, especially in rural communities, and it will be great to showcase this side of our game.”

The 2024 World Sand Greens Championships is proudly supported by Destination NSW, the tourism and major events agency for the NSW Government.



FAST FACTS:

Women’s World Sand Greens Championship

Date: April 10-11, 2024

Purse: $140,000

Course Par: 71 (Red)

Length: 5389 m (Red Tees)



Walcha Golf Club: regarded as one of NSW’s best sand greens courses. Just one hour east of Tamworth and 3/4 hour from Armidale, the town is halfway between Sydney and Brisbane.

More info: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/golf-clubs/walcha-golf-club/

Men’s World Sand Greens Championship

Date: September 28-29, 2024

Purse: $140,000

Course Par: 70 (Blue)

Length: 5280 m (Blue Tees)

Binalong Golf Club: Just an hour from Canberra, the club has a long and rich history dating to 1857. The 18-hole layout is a picturesque mix of holes with some long par-threes but reachable par-fives.

More info: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/golf-clubs/binalong-golf-club/