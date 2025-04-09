World Sand Greens set to return to Binalong - PGA of Australia

The World Sand Greens Championship for men will return to the national golfing calendar this September, with members of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia set to compete for a $140,000 purse at Binalong Golf Club.

The 36-hole championship at Binalong Golf Club in the NSW Southern Tablelands was a world first for professional men’s golf globally in 2024, when Queensland’s Brett Rankin triumphed in the non-Order of Merit counting event that will be played from September 26-28.

“The concept of playing a men’s professional tournament on sand greens was a first in Australia and captured the imagination of the players,” General Manager of Golf for Golf NSW Olivia Wilson said.

“They thoroughly enjoyed the nuances playing on sand greens created and adapted well.

“Sand greens golf plays an integral part in Australia’s golfing landscape, especially in rural communities, and it will be great to once again showcase this side of our game.”

“Playing and putting on sand is quite a different experience for many players. There are fundamental differences between landing approach shots and knowing how to ‘smooth’ a putting line.

“If a player doubts what to do, plenty of locals will be ready to offer free advice on the correct way to chip, smooth a line, and even hole a putt.”

General Manager of Tournaments and Global Tour Relationships for the PGA of Australia, Nick Dastey, said the Men’s World Sand Greens Championship was well received by the players last year and offers an interesting addition to the schedule.

“All reports from last year were highlighted by how much the players enjoyed the unique challenge, and local hospitality, when contesting the World Sand Greens Championship,” Dastey said.

“Not only does it offer our players another chance to compete and potentially lift a trophy, but the event allows for a unique experience playing tournament golf and highlights the variety on offer in Australian golf.

“As the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues to build, we are thrilled to once again include the World Sand Greens Championship and the chance for one of our players to be crowned a world champion.”

Founded in 1857, Binalong Golf Club’s original nine-hole layout was carved through the middle of a now-defunct horse racing track, with the club located 37km northwest of Yass, about one hour from Canberra and three hours from Sydney.

Sitting 500 metres above sea level, the 18-hole, par-72 course is considered one of the best examples of a sand greens layout in regional New South Wales, with the club also hosting this year’s Women’s World Sand Greens.

The Men’s World Sand Greens Championship is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.