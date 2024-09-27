World Sand Greens: Bruyeres back where it all began - PGA of Australia

Golf has a way of drawing you in from your very first swing. For Will Bruyeres, competing in this weekend’s World Sand Greens Championship at Binalong Golf Club, It began with nine holes of family bonding on a sand greens track three hours west of Toowoomba.

By David Tease

“My very first game of golf was on sand greens at Ingleston Golf Club, just outside Meandarra,” Bruyeres recalled with a smile. “My grandparents had a cattle property out there. My dad and grandpa were both playing. It was a family experience, and I had a lot of fun.”

Bruyeres, who said he ‘shot 74 or 75’ for nine holes, had no idea how special the experience was at the time.

“Looking back, it was the perfect initiation into the game,” he added. “I didn’t realise how special the experience was.”

That first day of fun on the sand started a golfing journey for Bruyeres, from junior golf around Logan City in Queensland to a college degree in Iowa, it reached a crescendo with a well-deserved victory on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia last month in Port Moresby.

Following his PNG victory, Bruyeres took a well-earned break for a friend’s wedding in the United States. He returned to action last week at the NSW Open Regional Qualifying events at Catalina Club and Queanbeyan. He is primed for this weekend’s world sand greens championship and relishes the bespoke challenge of the deceptively small putting surfaces at Binalong.

“They look great,” Bruyeres added.

“It’s going to be a mix between some guys going stupid low and some struggling with adjusting to the sand greens.”

“It’s going to be a test to work it out. Where do you land your second shots?”

“If you figure it out, you could go quite low.”

Sand Greens: A Unique Challenge

For those unfamiliar with sand greens, they offer a completely different experience from the typical lush, grass-covered putting surfaces.

‘Smoothing’ your line will be a first for more than a few competitors, as will the challenge of working out how exactly you stop your ball on some of the putting surfaces.

“I know playing sand greens can be tricky,” Bruyeres added. “The nuances can turn a straightforward game into a mental battle.”

“I expect you’ll see a mix of scores. Some players will figure it out and go extremely low, but others will struggle to adapt.”

“The key is managing your approach shots carefully.

“Land your second shot too hard, and the ball will bounce straight over the back and roll away.

“A nine-iron or a smooth run-on shot from inside 100 yards seems to work best.

“Work it out, and you can go quite low, quite quick. If you don’t, it will just be a bit of a head battle.

“I’m just going to try and smooth it around and hope the ball goes in the hole,” Bruyeres smiled.

Tournament Facts:

Host Venue: Binalong Golf Club

Dates: 28 – 29 September, 2024

Prize Fund: AU$140,000

TV Times:

Sunday 29 September 2024 from 12.00 pm on 7Plus

The Venue:

Binalong Golf Club has a long and rich history. Founded in 1857, the club’s original nine-hole layout was carved through the middle of a now-defunct horse racing track.

At 500 metres above sea level, the 18-hole, par-72 course is considered one of the best examples of a sand greens layout in regional New South Wales.

37km northwest of Yass, about one hour from Canberra and three hours from Sydney, Binalong is a hub for sporting activities and an integral part of the surrounding community.

The Men’s World Sand Greens Championship is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.