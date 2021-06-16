Wools-Cobb, Klein take charge at Middlemount Pro-Am

A hot start and just one bogey between them has propelled Shae Wools-Cobb and Doug Klein to the top of the leaderboard after the opening round of the Middlemount South and GPS Pro-Am at Middlemount Golf Club on Wednesday.

The latest event in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series, 46 Professionals took two trips around the nine-hole layout but keeping pace with Wools-Cobb and Klein proved difficult early as they set the pace with rounds of 7-under 65 on day one.

Third at the Emerald Pro-Am last week, Wools-Cobb birdied his opening hole and then made eagle at the 276-metre par-4 second to bolt out of the blocks, his only bogey of the day a slight hiccup that came at the par-3 third.

“I jumped out of the blocks today though a bogey on the third stunned the momentum a little,” Wools-Cobb conceded.

“I have been trending in the right direction after a challenging start to the Mining Town Series.

“Hopefully my results can keep improving.”

Starting from the sixth tee, Klein picked up birdies at seven, eight and 10 to be 3-under through five holes, picking up further shots at 14, 17, one and two in his bogey-free 65.

“I have been a little hot and cold during the Series despite feeling quite confident with my game,” said Klein.

“It is nice to put myself in contention tomorrow although with 17 players within five shots of the lead, I am going to need to keep pressing to have a chance.”

Nathan Barbieri (66) and Edward Donoghue (67) are third and fourth respectively with a round left to play while Tim Hart’s round of 4-under par 68 puts him in a four-way tie for fifth and extended his lead in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series.

Through seven rounds Hart is currently 40-under par, 14 shots ahead of Wools-Cobb with three rounds left to play.

The final round of the Middlemount Pro-Am begins at 7am on Thursday with the leaders teeing off at 12pm.