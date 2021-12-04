 Wood wins Geelong Pro-Am ahead of Vic PGA defence - PGA of Australia

Wood wins Geelong Pro-Am ahead of Vic PGA defence


Queensland’s Chris Wood has returned to winning ways just days out from his Victorian PGA title defence at Moonah Links Resort.

Playing in his first adidas Pro-Am Series since the Bulimba Pro-Am in Brisbane in July, it was another nine-hole course where Wood made his competitive return for the MMD Geelong Pro-Am at the Geelong Golf Club public golf course.

The tight, par-33 layout demanded Wood played aggressively from the outset and he was more than up to the task, recording four birdies and an eagle at the 450-metre par-5 fourth in his winning score of five-under 28.

Victorian Darren Bowman was six-under through seven holes but dropped shots at his final two holes to grab outright second, one shot clear of       a group of five players at three-under, Michael Isherwood, Wade Lowrie, Brett Rankin, Jackson Bugdalski and James Grierson all shooting 30 for nine holes.

With limited playing opportunities in recent months, Wood’s win was the perfect warm-up for Moonah Links next week and the summer ahead.

“Today was a really good way to get my summer of golf underway,” said Wood, who birdied his final two holes to steal victory.

“I love this nine-hole event. Conditions were really tricky out there this afternoon and even though the course is short, those pins today were pretty tough in the breeze.

“It’s great to get a win and some confidence heading into next week.”

Highlight of the day came from the Northern Territory’s George Worrall who holed out for an albatross two on the par-5 fourth hole, propelling him up the leaderboard alongside Australian Senior PGA champion Guy Wall, Geelong local Tybin Lawson and former Geelong Pro-Am winner Simon Hawkes.

The adidas Pro-Am Series continues on Sunday with the Higgins Coatings Sands Pro-Am at The Sands Torquay.


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Wood wins Geelong Pro-Am ahead of Vic PGA defence
Trio share top spot at Medway Pro-Am
Power proves too strong at Gold Coast Senior PGA
NSW/ACT top performers named in 2021 PGA awards