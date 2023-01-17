Wood wins again at Trafalgar Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

He started at the finish yet it was Queenslander Chris Wood who came out on top at the Community Bank Trafalgar and District Pro-Am at Trafalgar Golf Club on Tuesday.

Continuing the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series swing through Victoria’s Gippsland region, Wood followed on from last week’s share of victory at Neangar Park with a one-shot win from Ben Ferguson (66) with Brock Gillard (67) a further shot back in third.

Starting from the 18th tee, it took only until the par-4 first for Wood to notch the first of six birdies in his round of five-under 65, his only dropped shot coming at the par-3 15th.

As he gears up for the recommencement of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia next Thursday at TPS Victoria, Wood is revelling in the conditions being presented by the country courses.

“Coming from Queensland, it’s always a pleasure to come down here,” said the 2021 Victorian PGA champion.

“Even the country courses are always a pleasure to putt on. Definitely finding some similarities out there on the greens for sure.

“First time playing the course today, really enjoyed how the greens were rolling and really enjoyed the layout as well.

“Mixture of short par 4s and gettable par 5s which made for a lot of chances for birdies out there.”

Third at the WA Open and quarter-finalist at Gippsland Super 6, Wood is currently 14th on the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

With nine events left in the season he is confident in his game coming out of the Christmas break.

“Game’s slowly coming back together after a bit of a break over Christmas and New Year,” he said.

“Just keep doing what I’m doing and try and sharpen up before the tour events start.

“I’m always trying to keep the scorecard fairly clean and limit the mistakes. I find around these courses you’ve got to chip and putt well and that’s what I’ve done the last couple of days.”

Portsea Golf Club professional Bradley Kivimets finished tied with Marcus Fraser for fourth with a round of two-under 68 with seven players tied for sixth at one-under 69.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now moves on to Traralgon Golf Club for the two-day Traralgon Latrobe City WIN Network Pro-Am Classic starting Thursday.

