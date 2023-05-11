Wood on the verge of top 10 at G4D Open - PGA of Australia

One of the rounds of the day has moved Hervey Bay’s Lachlan Wood to within two strokes of the top 10 with one round to play at the G4D Open in London.

A third year PGA Associate at Hervey Bay Golf Club in Queensland, Wood’s four-over par 76 was bettered by only six players on Thursday as Ireland’s Brendan Lawlor moved to a one-stroke lead from Australian All Abilities champion Kipp Popert.

The two leading players on the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) are separated by just a single stroke going into the final 18 holes over the renowned Duchess Course.

Ireland’s Lawlor, the world No.2, missed chances with his putter in a two-over-par second round of 74 yet still signed for an impressive level-par total of 144.

World No.1 Popert, 24, dropped three shots in his first four holes but, like his opening round, the Englishman recovered on the back nine to post a three-over 75 and trail by a shot on 145 for 36 holes.

After a 10-over 82 on day one Wood made a shaky start with back-to-back bogeys.

He got those back with birdies at four and six before dropping a shot at seven.

A birdie on 12 got Wood back to one-over on his round before bogeys at 13, 14 and 18 saw him end the day in outright 12th position.

Geoff Nicholas and Cameron Pollard are both inside the top 30 despite enduring difficult days on Thursday.

Nicholas had nine bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey in his round of 16-over 88 to fall to a tie for 20th while Pollard had eight bogeys, two doubles and a triple in his 15-over 87 to be in a tie for 28th.

Australia’s final representative, Adam Letherbarrow, had 106 in Round 2 to be tied for 68th.

Round 2 scores