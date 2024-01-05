Wood makes good on Christmas commitment - PGA of Australia

The decision to restrict his Christmas break has paid off handsomely for Chris Wood with a two-stroke victory at the 2024 Harcourts Langwarrin Pro-Am at Settlers Run Golf & Country Club in Melbourne.

Setting a new tournament low, Wood’s round of 7-under 65 was two strokes to the better of Brock Billard (67) and Brett Coletta (67) with a group of five players finishing a further stroke back at 4-under.

The Victorian PGA champion at Moonah Links three years ago, Wood has come out of the Christmas break with intent for the second half of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

With the season to resume next week at the Heritage Classic, the Brisbane native will take confidence from a win built on the work he has put in since the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“I had a week off after the Aussie Open and I wanted to come out and play well in these pro-ams and get off to a good start into the second half of the season,” said Wood.

“I didn’t get off to a great start last year for the second half of the season so I wanted to pull my finger out and not have such a long break.

“Put the work in and obviously it has paid off today.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his round from the 14th tee, it was not until midway through his round that Wood began to make an impression on the leaderboard.

A birdie at his opening hole was encouraging and he followed it with a second two holes later at the par-5 16th.

Three pars preceded a dropped shot at the par-3 second but birdies at four, six and seven put him in contention for his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win since victory at his home club in November at the Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am.

A birdie at the par-5 ninth saw Wood draw level with Gillard’s morning total of 5-under, pulling clear with further birdies at 10 and 13.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was a round that I kept building on as the round went on.

“I didn’t really get off to a great start but just stayed in the round and capitalised on the holes that I should have birdied and made some good pars.

“Playing this event the past three or four years, the scoring hasn’t really been that great.

“That is obviously a testament to how tough the course can play, generally.

“It is a long course so with a round like today it’s going to give me a lot of confidence for next week and the weeks to follow.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Christopher Wood 65

T2 Brock Gillard 67

T2 Brett Coletta 67

T4 William Bruyeres 68

T4 Ben Wharton 68

T4 Darcy Boyd 68

T4 Andre Lautee 68

T4 Andrew Kelly 68

NEXT UP

Next stop on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Geelong BMW Lonsdale Links Pro-Am at Lonsdale Links.