Wood continues winning ways in Pro-Am Series Gippsland swing

Queensland’s Chris Wood has had a dream start to the 2020 Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series with two wins in the space of three days against tough competition.

The first came at the BMW Axedale Pro-Am where a 6-under 63 total saw him claim a one-stroke win over the talented trio of Andrew Martin, Matt Millar and Adam Burdett at 5-under the card.

It was at the Gippsland swing’s opening event, however, that Wood’s game really came alive with eight birdies, including a string of four from holes 6 to 9 and a lone bogey at 17 at the Gippsland BMW Warragul Country Club Pro-Am.

Wood shared the rewards – including cars generously donated by Gippsland BMW for the remainder of the week – with Victorians James Marchesani and Rory Bourke who equalled the tournament-winning total of 7-under 64.

The highly talented field included both men and women in which 2019 PGA Women’s Cup team member Gillian Rae was the top ladies player on the day.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series celebrated Australia Day in style thanks to the incredible efforts of volunteers at Yarram Golf Club for the Yarram Golf Club Pro-Am.

Bradley Kivimets took advantage of the fantastic course conditions to take the early lead with a round of 6-under 66.

The score remained unbeaten as the day progressed for Kivimets to eventually finish one stroke ahead of Luke Hickman, Ben Murphy, Matthew Buff, Peter Wilson and Ruben Lal in a tie for second at 5-under.

Montana Strauss and Sienna Voglis tied for the ladies win at 3-over the card.

Justin Warren won the Big Garage Subaru Bairnsdale Pro-Am

The third event of the Gippsland swing took players to Bairnsdale Golf Club for the Big Garage Subaru Bairnsdale Pro-Am where young New South Welshman Justin Warren soared above the field for a two-shot win.

A talented lineup including James Betts, Matthew Millar, James Nitties, David Bransdon and Brady Watt finished in second place behind Warren’s winning scorecard of 6-under 65. Catherine Odgers won the ladies Pro-Am at 6-over the card.

While playing in an area affected by bushfires, Victorian PGA Professionals playing in the tournament banded together to donate $11,000 to the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund at the Bairnsdale Pro-Am to assist with fire response efforts.

The Gippsland swing concludes at the two-day Traralgon Pro-Am on Thursday where a field of 70 PGA Professionals will compete for the winner’s share of the $25,000 prize purse.

To view the full Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series schedule and results visit pga.org.au.