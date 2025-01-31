Wongras and McLeod clear at the top - PGA of Australia

The low scoring continued on the second day of Webex Players Series Murray River, as Thailand teenager Cholcheva Wongras and Queensland’s Jake McLeod continued their love affairs with the Old Course at Cobram Barooga to share the lead at 14-under.

By firing a second-straight 7-under 64, Wongras was able to hang on to her lofty leaderboard position, while McLeod’s 8-under was a two-shot improvement on his day one round, the former Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner relishing the hot conditions.

The two leaders are quite the pair. Wongras, a 17-year-old who is just establishing herself very early in her career, and 30-year-old McLeod who is working hard to get back to his best and has been prominent in all three Tour events so far in 2025.

South Australian veteran Jason Norris is just one back at 13-under after an 8-under 63 of his own today. After nine consecutive pars to begin his Murray River campaign yesterday, Norris has played his last 27-holes in 13-under, including going out in 6-under today.

At 52, Norris is 35 years older than his teenage challenger Wongras, meaning the top three players on the leaderboard span over three generations.

Anthony Quayle, Jye Pickin and Bray Watt are all a further two shots back at 11-under, Quayle in prime position to get after the win he desires over the weekend.

After a top-five finish in Perth and grabbing a share of 11th after being an early leader last week at Rosebud, McLeod’s consistent play has continued on the Murray.

“Played nicely today,” said McLeod. “We had really good conditions … there’s no wind and it’s nice and warm, so just how I like to play golf.”

McLeod’s back nine was electric today, starting with three straight birdies from 10 through 12, before making two more in a row to finish his day.

“If you get a good tee shot away on both of them, they’re big scoring chances,” he said of the closing two holes.

“I hit a decent drive up 17, but hit my wedge to about 18 feet and holed a nice putt there.

“Then on the last I hit a 9-iron to about four feet. That was a nice way to finish.”

Since his breakout year in 2018 which saw him top the Order of Merit, McLeod has struggled to return to the winner’s circle despite a few close calls.

“It’s nice to be in contention again on the weekend for the third tournament in a row now,” he said.

“I’ve learned a fair bit over the last couple of tournaments as well, so hopefully I can capitalise on that and do a better job.”

While Wongras, who turned pro at just 15, managed to match her first round 64, today she did it with no bogeys on the card, but said the day wasn’t completely stress-free.

“I think I made two or three big saves,” she said. “I’m quite happy that I didn’t drop any shots today though.

“The course was just like yesterday, everything was so good and the greens were super smooth.

“The people here are so nice, the environment, the tournament here is just super nice. I’m so happy to be here.”

Wongras won twice on her home Thai LPGA Tour in 2024, and also had a solid week at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open finishing tied-24th.

Having also secured playing rights on the TLPGA in Taiwan for the upcoming season by way of winning the qualifying tournament, Wongras will split her time in a number of countries, but said winning on the WPGA Tour of Australasia is up there on her goals.

“I’m quite happy about my round, so tomorrow just stick to the game plan and try not to think too far ahead,” she said.

Two of the biggest movers on Friday were Malaysia’s Ashley Lau, whose bogey-free 63 lifted the Vic Open champion to T10, and Queenslander Blake Proverbs, who after a 1-over 72 yesterday, bounced back with a round-of-the-day 9-under 62, moving him from a tie from 91st to T14.

The cut was made at 4-under, with 58 players making it through to the weekend.