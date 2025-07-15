Australian Golf Power Rankings July 15 - PGA of Australia

If there was any remaining doubt as to where the power shift currently sits within Australian golf then the four-strong charge by the Aussie girls at the Amundi Evian Championship erased it entirely.

With one round to play, three Australians – co-leader Gabriela Ruffels, Minjee Lee and Grace Kim – were all within one stroke of the lead in the fourth women’s major of 2025.

That Kim left as our latest major champion following one of the most extraordinary finishes to a major ever witnessed made it a week that will live long in the annals of Australian golf.

Of the past six major championship wins by Australians, five have come courtesy of women who now make up a record Australian representation on the LPGA Tour. It is the first time since Karrie Webb in 2001 that consecutive majors have been won by an Australian, Kim’s triumph coming on the back of Lee’s KPMG Women’s PGA win.

The girls are getting it done, and now own the top two spots on the Australian Golf Power Rankings.

10. Gabriela Ruffels (New)

Was at the forefront of an extraordinary Aussie assault at the Amundi Evian Championship. A round of 5-under 66 in Round 3 gave Ruffels a share of the 54-hole lead and, while she dropped to a tie for ninth on Sunday, left Evian with her best finish in a major and a new world ranking of No.61.

9. Min Woo Lee (7)

After taking in the Formula 1 and Wimbledon in London, the world No.37 went to work on the links courses of the United Kingdom in preparation for this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

8. Hannah Green (6)

Continues to struggle to make an impact at the Amundi Evian Championship. Missed the cut with rounds of 73-77 and is now without a top-10 finish since the JM Eagle LA Championship in April. Dropped out of the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in more than a year.

7. Marc Leishman (5)

Struggled with the challenge that is Valderrama to finish 50th at LIV Golf Andalucia in Spain. Joins Ripper GC teammates Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert at The Open Championship by virtue of his finish at last year’s Australian Open.

6. Stephanie Kyriacou (8)

Runner-up at Evian 12 months ago, Kyriacou stormed home with a brilliant 7-under 64 to earn a share of 14th at the Amundi Evian Championship. Her seventh top-20 finish in 2025 saw her rise three spots to No.39 in the world rankings.

5. Jason Day (3)

After a missed cut at the John Deere Classic, took the week off in preparation for The Open Championship where he was tied for second two years ago.

4. Lucas Herbert (2)

Like Leishman, was slow out of the blocks at LIV Golf Andalucia but shot 69 in the final round to generate some positive momentum en route to Royal Portrush for The Open.

3. Adam Scott (4)

Led the charge for the Aussies at the Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 67 in the final round to climb into a tie for 17th. Has six career top 10s at The Open including last year at Royal Troon.

2. Grace Kim (New)

Conjured the most remarkable major championship victory ever by an Australian in a stunning conclusion to the Amundi Evian Championship. Made birdies at 15 and 16, eagled the par-5 18th to force a playoff, chipped in for birdie at the first extra hole and then made eagle at the second to edge good friend Jeeno Thitikul. Rose 74 spots to a new career high of No.25 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

Will be left to rue a disastrous start to her second round after coming up just one shot shy of the playoff at the Amundi Evian Championship. Lee played her first six holes in 5-over on Friday but fought back to trail by just one heading into the final round, a 3-under 68 not enough to feature in the playoff. Now No.5 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.