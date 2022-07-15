Wondrous Wilkin runs away with Redcliffe Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Aaron Wilkin hopes to have unlocked something in his game that will take him all the way to the DP World Tour after a commanding win at the Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am.

With $65,000 in prize money to be won Redcliffe Golf Club attracted a field boasting past and present DP World Tour players, which is where Wilkin will turn his attention later this year.

Still seeking a breakthrough win on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australia, Wilkin was in contention a number of times over the summer with his best finish a tie for third at the TPS Murray River event.

A three-time winner on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series last year, Wilkin shared the day one lead at seven-under with New South Welshman James Grierson but used an eagle at the par-5 fourth to separate himself from the field.

A bogey at his opening hole – the par-4 17th – elicited the best possible response from Wilkin who played the first four holes of the front nine in five-under on his way to a second round of six-under 65 and a four-stroke victory.

Wilkin finished inside the top-15 three times during the 2021/2022 season and can now set his sights on earing status on the DP World Tour later in the year.

“I had a great couple of days,” said Wilkin. “The way I controlled my golf ball yesterday and was able to capitalise today was amazing.

“It’s giving me a lot of confidence moving into the next few events and DP World Tour Q school at the end of the year.”

Wilkin was the only player to finish ahead of Doug Klein in defence of his Redcliffe Pro-Am title, shooting 65 on Friday to join Sam Brazel (67) and Peter Martin (66) in a share of second at nine-under.

The co-leader with Wilkin after Round 1, Grierson could only manage an even par 71 in Round 2 to finish in a tie for with Simon Hawkes (67) at seven-under par.

Starting his round with birdies at two of his first three holes, Grierson edged ahead of Wilkin early but three closing bogeys in succession would see him tumble down the leaderboard.

A new initiative at Redcliffe in recent years as been the ‘Knockout Round’ for the leading eight players at the end of the tournament.

It is a one-hole match play format consisting of three rounds with Hawkes taking the victory from Wilkin who only just missed completing the double.

The professionals who didn’t make the top eight also had an opportunity to win extra cash in a 65-metre shootout.

Adding to the wonderful atmosphere created at the club, Redcliffe Golf Club managed to raise more than $2,500 for their junior development program.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is the Howeston Pro-Am on Wednesday, July 20.

Click here for final scores and prize money.