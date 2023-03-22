Women in Golf Careers Showcases set to tee off in Victoria - PGA of Australia

A career in golf is set to become a possibility for more women than ever before, as the PGA, WPGA Tour and Golf Australia present a series of Women in Golf Careers showcases in 2023, set to run from April into June.

Designed to attract, engage and introduce women of all ages and backgrounds into the golf industry – as well as the available education and training opportunities through the PGA Golf Learning Hub – the five events will run across both metropolitan and regional locations in Victoria.

The Showcases will each feature a diverse group of guest panellists who hold a range of roles within the industry. Each keen to share their experiences, the panel discussions and insight will give attendees the chance to understand what a path to a career in golf can look like.

Following the panels, all guests will have the chance to network, take part in a clinic run by a PGA Professional and seek more information about the potential for a career in the sport.

Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia, Tiffany Cherry is excited to bring these events to life, and believes it represents an important part of the dedicated shift in the Australian golf industry.

“As it stands, the golf industry workforce is considerably underrepresented by women,” she said.

“That is why we are running these Showcases – to highlight that golf is an inclusive, accessible and respectful place to work for women of all ages and backgrounds.

“We have the opportunity to create a really positive and engaging experience for women that attracts them to a career in golf.”

The first of the Showcases will take place at the Australian Golf Centre in Sandringham, on April 16th.

“We are thrilled to be holding our first Showcase at the new home of Australian golf,” said Cherry.

“Not only will we be sharing inspiring stories about what a career in golf can look like, but attendees will get to see it in practice at Sandringham.”

Three of the panel are confirmed for the day, featuring Stacey Peters (Vic Open 2013 Champion and Golf Australia Women and Girls Pathway Manager – High Performance), Stephanie Jamieson (PGA Australia Training Manager) and Kate Torgersen (Director at Environmental Golf Solutions/ golf architect).

A full list of the Showcases can be found below. You can register your attendance for all of them below.

