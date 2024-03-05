Wolston Park expands offering with indoor sim - PGA of Australia

A PGA Professional for more than 30 years, Andrew Egea knows what is required to help a club to thrive.

He believes that members should be able come to their club as a one-stop-shop for anything they might need in the game.

Thanks to a recent installation of an indoor Trackman simulator, he is proud to say that is now what golfers can expect at Wolston Park Golf Club in Brisbane.

“People are looking for the full package when they go to their golf club,” says Egea.

“There should be an offering for everything they need; be it lessons, equipment, club-fitting and more – and they can know that they don’t need to go anywhere else.

“Now, we have it all at Wolston Park.”

Having taken up the role as Head Professional in 2017, Egea has seen the club change dramatically throughout his tenure.

He believes that increased play – from members and social players alike – is an indication that the team at Wolston Park are doing a lot right.

“When I first came here, we were what you would describe as a smaller club,” Egea concedes.

“But since 2018 we have doubled, to the point where we are doing 60,000 rounds a year.

“Our membership is growing every year, and we are busy all of the time now.”

As the club continues to thrive under the watchful eye of Egea and his son Jesse, also a PGA Professional, the pair felt it necessary to expand the club’s practice offering and a Trackman simulator was the perfect way forward.

Although Wolston Park has a small practice fairway and modest short game facilities, an indoor hitting bay, powered by industry-leading Trackman technology, means that the coaching, club-fitting and overall user-experience at the club has been enhanced.

“Jesse drove a lot of it; being from that younger generation he really understands what benefits the Trackman technology can offer both golfers and the club,” Egea adds.

“The Board supported it, and we are very glad they did, because it has just been wonderful.”

Sitting proudly next to the pro shop, the hitting bay is open to members and the public, where the uptake has been strong since it opened in December 2023.

“It has been really good since it opened. We have made it available to the public, which has meant we have seen players who are new to the club and have never been here before, turn into return customers,” says Egea.

“We have definitely seen a boost to the club’s business as a result.”

Additionally, the hitting bay has seen club-fitting go to another level at Wolston Park, as golfers put their trust in the Trackman simulator data before making a purchase.

“We can now club-fit with the best of them,” Egea smiles.

“We have a really good selection of different brands, shafts and options in our fitting department and now it’s backed up by data and technology.”

Now a thriving hub for golfers of all ages and abilities, Egea is excited for what is next at Wolston Park.

He believes that continuing to offer the game to more women and girls will help the club to go from strength to strength.

“We are always looking for more women and girls and we are still working on more ways to keep growing that sector at our club,” he says.

“We have a drive about to start, with free clinics for women and girls, as well as some other bonuses for new members.

“You just hope we can keep doing the right things and tracking in the right direction.”

For more information on Wolston Park Golf Club and to book a spot in the Trackman simulator, click here

Find your Local PGA Professional here