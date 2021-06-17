Windred leads at halfway mark in Europe

Novocastrian Blake Windred is in position to turn a tournament invitation into a European Tour card after taking a share of the lead at the halfway mark of the Challenge de España at Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri.

As the golf world turns much of its attention to the US Open this week, the European Challenge Tour event in Spain is already through 36 holes, Windred reeled off an eagle at the par-5 second and five birdies in a round of 7-under 65, joining Spaniard Lucas Vacarisas at 11-under and with a one-stroke advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

The recipient of an invite by the Head of the Challenge Tour, Windred said he is hoping to turn a consistent run of tournament golf into a good result over the closing two rounds.

“I have been lucky enough to have a couple of invites and play pretty much every week for the last six weeks,” said Windred.

“I am trying to make the most of those invites and play some good golf and hopefully I can stay out here.”

Playing in his sixth event of the season, Windred has made the cut in each of his five starts to date, a tie for 18th at the Challenge de Cadiz that finished on Sunday with a closing round of 67 an indicator that he was approaching his best form.

Coached by Gary Barter at The Australian Golf Club, the 23-year-old admitted that it has been an adjustment competing against elite professionals week after week.

“It is a different kind of game playing week in week out with some of the best players in the world,” said Windred, who was second at the ISUZU Queensland Open and sixth at the Golf Challenge NSW Open prior to leaving for Europe.

“Honestly, I think some of the best players out here are going to be top ten players in the world.

“I do not have a ticket booked home yet. It is pretty expensive heading back to Australia and then 14 days in a hotel room in isolation doesn’t sound too good.

“My plan is to just play some good golf and hope it is over by the time I head home.”

Windred jumped 14 places to 68th in the Road to Mallorca Order of Merit on the back of his top-20 finish last week and can move inside the top 10 with a win in Friday’s final round.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier is one of five players one shot behind Windred and Vacarisas at 10-under with Dimi Papadatos (5-under) also qualifying for the final two rounds. Jarryd Felton and Deyen Lawson both missed the cut.