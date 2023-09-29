Win a trip to the Australian PGA Championship thanks to TrackMan - PGA of Australia

TrackMan has teamed up with the PGA of Australia to provide a new virtual experience that could win you a trip to this year’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.

And it involves tackling the Ryder Cup course, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy, which will host the United States and Europe teams over the next three days.

The Road to the PGA has been played at many golf clubs in a traditional golf format over the years, but this year it will be possible to enter via any Trackman simulator in Australia.

The Virtual Road to the PGA can be found in the TrackMan Golf app under tournaments and a low score at Marco Simone could send you all the way to Royal Queensland.

The winners of the three divisions of the Virtual Road to the PGA, running from October 1-31, will earn a place in the Road to the PGA Championship Final played at Royal Queensland on the Sunday before the professionals battle for the Kirkwood Cup at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

The championship finalists not only get to play the PGA course under tournament conditions, they will also be competing for two sought after Kirkwood Club tickets to the first day of the tournament.

To find your nearest TrackMan location, go to TrackMan.com/locator.

For more on the Road to the PGA, go to https://championship.pga.org.au/road-to-the-pga-faqs/

Virtual Road to the PGA tournament format:

Individual stroke

Three handicap groups: Group 1: +18 to 0.1 Group 2: 0.2 to 6.8 Group 3: 6.9 to 54

Putting: Auto (gimmie: 2,4 meter/8ft)

Each participant gets three attempts – the best one counts on the leaderboard.

If there’s a tie for first, the player with the lowest cumulative score over the last 18, 9, 6, 3, or 1 hole(s) will win the tournament

Sign-up and entry requirements

The tournament will be made available in all TrackMan simulators across Australia and can be found in the TrackMan Golf App under tournaments.

Each entrant must have a TM handicap and have played at least two rounds of golf in TrackMan (it can be two rounds of nine holes).