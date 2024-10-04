Win a trip to the 2024 BMW Australian PGA thanks to TrackMan - PGA of Australia

TrackMan has teamed up with the PGA of Australia to offer a special way to attend this year’s BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.

The winners of the three divisions of the Virtual Road to the PGA, running until October 31, will earn a place in the Road to the PGA Championship Final played at Royal Queensland Golf Club on the Sunday before the international field of professionals vie for the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

The championship finalists not only get to play the course under pristine tournament conditions, they will also be competing for two sought after Kirkwood Club tickets to the first day of Min Woo Lee’s defence of his PGA title.

Entering is simple. You just need to play a round on the 2024 Presidents Cup course, Royal Montreal, on TrackMan.

The Virtual Road to the PGA can be found in the TrackMan Golf app under tournaments and a low score at Royal Montreal could send you all the way to Royal Queensland.

To find your nearest TrackMan location, go to TrackMan.com/locator.

For more on the Road to the PGA, go to https://championship.pga.org.au/road-to-the-pga-faqs/

Virtual Road to the PGA tournament format:

Individual stroke

Three handicap groups: Group 1: +18 to 0.1 Group 2: 0.2 to 6.8 Group 3: 6.9 to 54

Putting: Auto (gimmie: 2.4 meter/8ft)

Each participant gets three attempts – the best one counts on the leaderboard.

If there’s a tie for first, the player with the lowest cumulative score over the last 18, 9, 6, 3, or 1 hole(s) will win the tournament

Sign-up and entry requirements

The tournament will be made available in all TrackMan simulators across Australia. You can sign up directly in the TrackMan software (under tournaments). The requirement to join is that you have a TrackMan handicap and has played at least two rounds of golf in TrackMan (it can be two rounds of nine holes)