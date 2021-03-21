Wilson wins in playoff to claim the Mornington Peninsula Pro-Am

Peter Wilson has won the Mornington Peninsula Pro-Am at The Valley over James Marchesani and Terry Pilkadaris in a nail biting finish to the two-round PGA Pro-Am Series event.

From a four stroke overnight lead thanks to an opening round of 63 at the par 69 course, Wilson battled through windy bayside conditions to rally for a final score of 1-under par to tie for the lead alongside Marchesani and Pilkadaris.

The Victorian trio headed to the 18th hole to determine the winner with Pilkadaris and Wilson both finding the fairway with their first tee shots. Marchesani found the left-hand rough, partly obscured by a tree.

Pilkadaris played first and his 110 approach found the front edge of the green. Next up was Marchesani who drew his punch shot into the stiff breeze, the ball hopping over the back leaving him with almost the same up and down he made in regulation play a few hours earlier.

Wilson’s wedge approach was also long and right, finding the back right edge of the green.

Pilkadaris hit first and rolled his putt four feet past and marked. Marchesani’s chip burnt the edge but finished eight feet past the hole.

Wilson decided to putt from the fringe and his short game that had been key to his opening round hadn’t deserted him. He rolled his putt to six inches before tapping it in for par.

Marchesani had the chance to keep his hopes alive but when his eight foot putt slid past he was out of the playoff, finishing in second place.

Pilkadaris had what looked to be a regulation four foot putt to force an extra hole, but he caught the lip on the low side and the ball stayed out, leaving Wilson the winner.

“I just had to try and not three-putt out there today,” Wilson said.

“These greens are simply amazing. They would be the best surface we have putted on since the 2019 Aussie Open.

“I made a triple on the fifth and that really got to me, but I had my daughter Chloe on the bag today and she just said we can get that back, we can make three birdies.”

Ryan Haywood finished in outright fourth place at even par, ahead of Ash Hall and David Bransdon at +1.

View the final The Mornington Peninsula Pro-Am at The Valley leaderboard at pga.org.au.