Wilson surges late to win Lakelands Pro-Am

A spectacular late surge highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 18th has seen Peter Wilson set a new course record and claim a two-stroke victory at The Green Lakelands Pro-Am at Lakelands Country Club in Perth.

Scoring had to be hot given the perfect conditions and Wilson took full advantage but it wasn’t until late in his round that he separated himself from the field.

Winner of the Adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Mornington Peninsula Pro-Am in March and top-20 in three of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia events earlier this year, Wilson birdied his opening hole – the par-5 fifth – but was just 3-under through 10 holes in another stellar field.

Birdies at 15 and 16 saw Wilson level with Toro Australia Pro-Am winner Matt Millar, The Players Series Sydney champion Andrew Martin and Brady Watt through 12 holes but the Victorian veteran continued to play the hot hand.

He made birdie at the 177-metre par-3 17th and then gave himself a three-shot buffer with an eagle at 18 with four holes to play, further birdies at his final two holes completing a brilliant round of 10-under par 62 for a two-shot win and new course record.

Millar and Watt – who also had eagles in their rounds at the 18th and eighth holes respectively – shared second at 8-under par 64 with New South Welshmen Neven Basic (65) and Daniel Gale (66) rounding out the top five.

The next event in the WA swing of the Adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the E-Z-GO Wembley Pro-Am at Wembley Golf Course’s Old Course on Sunday.

View the final The Green Lakelands Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.