Wilson repeats history with #QldOpen start

Sarah Wilson has become only the second female in the 95-year tournament history to compete against the men at the Queensland Open.

Following in the footsteps of Becky Kay who played in the 2018 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia event, the last time it was played, Wilson will join the field of 131 male professional and amateurs when the championship tees off this Thursday.

The 19-year-old was one of eleven pre-qualifiers at host venue Pelican Waters Golf Club with a two-under-par 70 from the blue tees.

“I’m very excited (to pre-qualify) and very happy to do it around my home track and have a bit of support,” said the local member.

“I think it’s really awesome to follow in the footsteps of Becky Kay, being my idol growing up.”

“Pelican has done a great job after the downpour of all the rain lately and I think the course will shape up to be quite tough out there. Off the blacks it will be a good challenge for the pros.”

Queensland’s Ryan Mulvany shot a sizzling four-under-par 68 to take out the qualifier, with NSW trio Josh Armstrong, Thomas Heaton and professional Jack McLeod, plus rookie Victorian Matias Sanchez one shot back.

Amateur Blaike Perkins survived an eight-man playoff to secure the final qualifying spot.

At Gailes Golf Club, the trio of Clayton Bridges, Paul Hayden and Wade Edwards finished atop with four-under-par 69.

Victorian amateur Toby Walker and New South Wales professional Anthony Choat survived a five-man playoff for the final qualifying spots.

A total of 161 players played for 21 exemptions, with amateurs nabbing nine of the spots.

Pelican Waters Qualifiers: Ryan Mulvany, Jack McLeod, Matias Sanchez, Thomas Heaton (a), Josh Armstrong (a), Teeren Kannan, Sarah Wilson (a), Lachlan Hancock, Ben Stieler (a) and Blaike Perkins (a).

Gailes Qualifiers: Clayton Bridges, Paul Hayden, Wade Edwards, Austin Bautista, Tristan Nicholls, Chris Crooks, Chris Wood, Peter Martin, Toby Walker (a) and Anthony Choat.

In a field of 132 players, 29 amateurs will contest the professionals when play begins this Thursday.

The 2020 Isuzu Queensland Open will be played from 20 – 23 February at Pelican Waters Golf Club, Sunshine Coast. Visit the website for more information.

Pelican Waters pre-q results

Gailes pre-q results