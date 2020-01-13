Wilson joins legendary line-up with Q-School win

David Wilson of Western Australia has taken out the 2020 Ladbrokes PGA Legends Tour Qualifying School to secure full status for the upcoming season.

Wilson returned scores of 68 and 72 on the North Course at Victoria’s Sandhurst Club for a final total of 4-under par, five shots ahead of New South Welshman Anthony Summers.

A late charge from Summers was not enough to secure victory, however a second round of 3-under 69 saw him climb the leaderboard for second place.

Wilson’s opening round of 4-under 68 and a 5-under overnight margin was key to while solid golf in windy conditions saw him come out on top and guarantee him starts in all the 2020 Legends Tour events.

Victorian Carl Smedley secured third place with rounds of 75 and 72 for a total of 3-over 147 while Andy Rogers and Gregory Smith rounded out the top five at 5-over.

The top 11 players secured a category for the coming season and the event saw three new names, Steve Williams (RSA), Robert Martin (QLD) and Michael Graham (QLD) qualify and secure Senior Tournament Membership of the PGA of Australia for 2020.

The Ladbrokes Legends Tour heads to the Murray River on 27 January for its first four events where Peter Senior and Peter Lonard will be amongst the 80 senior Professionals competing.