Wilson finds redemption at Wagga Wagga Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Four years after having victory stolen away by wet weather, Jack Wilson has triumphed in another rain-affected PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am at Wagga Wagga Country Club.

Players were called from the course in Round 1 due to heavy rain and were unable to complete their rounds until the morning of Round 2.

Holing out for eagle at the par-4 ninth was the highlight of Wilson’s opening round of 2-under 70, putting him two strokes back of Bryce Hohnen and Brad Kivimets.

Starting Round 2 from the second hole, Wilson picked up birdies at three, four and six but it was his birdies on 16 and 17 that would prove the difference in his round of 4-under 68 and two-stroke win.

Ten years after making history as the first trainee to win a Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tour event at the 2013 Goldfields WA PGA Championship, Wilson is now a real estate agent based in Canberra.

He looked destined to win the 2019 Wagga Wagga Pro-Am until the entire second round had to be cancelled just a few holes from the finish and Round 1 leader Andrew Kelly was declared the winner.

In what would prove a prophetic text, he even sent a message to Kelly who is playing the WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie on his way from Canberra to Wagga.

“I sent Andrew Kelly a message when I was driving over here and said, ‘Geez I’m glad to see you’re in WA. It’s time this year for me to claim that one you stole from me’,” said Wilson.

“I love this place so much, it means a lot to me. They’ve supported me, they’ve taken me in as one of their own and to be able to give back, put a show on and to come back and support the sponsors who have put so much money into this event over the years, it’s a real privilege to get my name on that trophy.

“Of all the pro-ams I’ve played, there’s no event that’s done like this. There’s no event, I think, that the sponsors get around with the hospitality and how they look after the pros from start to finish.

“It is special to get a win here and I’m super proud to get my name on that cup.”

Now a restricted tournament member of the PGA, Wilson is limited to just three tournaments a year.

He made the most of a rare appearance on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series with some clutch putts down the stretch under pressure.

“I hit some great shots today but the highlights were the two putts I made on my third-last hole and my second-last hole,” said Wilson.

“Eight-footers up the hill, middle of the cup for birdie and for par.

“They’re the ones that mean the most.

“The easiest thing is that I don’t have any expectations now. There’s not as much consequence and it makes it a little bit easier to put those numbers up.”

Wilson finished two strokes clear of Patrick Joseph (70) and Darren Bowman (70) at 4-under with former Tour winners Matt Stieger (71) and Ashley Hall (70) tied for fourth with Daniel Gill (70) and Brad Kivimets (73) at 3-under par.

