Willunga locks in for second Webex Players Series SA - PGA of Australia

Webex Players Series South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett is returning to Willunga Golf Course as part of a busy schedule of tournaments for the first half of the upcoming 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

Starting from the PNG Open (August 15-18), 10 tournaments will be contested through to the end of the year, highlighted by the two Australian major championships co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the BMW Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

The ground-breaking Webex Players Series, featuring its format of men and women on the same course, vying for the same title, will kick off at Willunga on October 24-27.

Two of South Australia’s best touring professionals, Lachlan Barker and Kristalle Blum, are looking forward to taking on a quality field at home.

Blum, the No.1 South Australian in the women’s world rankings, will be playing in the event for the first time, while reigning PNG Open champion Barker, who grew up near the Willunga course, will be looking to improve on his T36 placing from last year.

Another five Webex Players Series events will be held in the New Year, including the debut of Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee at Royal Fremantle GC in January.

Austin Bautista will return as the defending champion in South Australia after producing a storming finish to win the inaugural event in the picturesque McLaren Vale region.

PGA of Australia’s General Manager of Tournaments & Global Tour Relationships Nick Dastey said the second Webex Players Series South Australia would build on the success of its debut year.

“We’re delighted to be returning to Willunga in October and having Greg Blewett once again as our host,” he said.

“We had a great tournament in 2023, with a finish that came down to the 72nd hole, and fantastic feedback from everyone involved.

“Our players not only loved the course, they really enjoyed being able to explore the McLaren Vale wine region and the Fleurieu Peninsula when they weren’t competing.”

SA Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said: “It is terrific to see this tournament return to the world-class McLaren Vale wine region, bringing professional golfers to South Australia and the Fleurieu Peninsula, while spotlighting the region to a national audience.

“We heard wonderful feedback about the Willunga Golf Club and its proximity to some of our state’s best tourism offerings following last year’s inaugural event, and I look forward to seeing professional golf return to the region this October.”

Member for Mawson Leon Bignell said: “Our region has so much on offer including world class wineries, restaurants and beaches and I look forward to welcoming the PGA, golfers and fans back to Willunga to experience it all again in October.

“We saw a really successful tournament last year when the Webex Players Series made its way to South Australia for the first time and we can’t wait for it to be repeated in year two.”

Webex Players Series South Australia will be broadcast on Fox Sports on Foxtel and Kayo.

Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia 2024 schedule

August 15-18: PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club ($200,000).

October 10-13: CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics at Kalgoorlie Golf Course ($250,000)

October 17-20: Bowra & Odea Nexus AdvisernetWA Open at Mandurah Country Club ($175,000 min)

October 24-27: Webex Players Series South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett at Willunga Golf Course ($200,000)

October 31-November 3: Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club ($250,000)

November 14-17: NSW Open at Murray Downs Golf Resort ($800,000)

November 23-26: BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club ($2 million)

November 28-December 1: ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath Golf Club and Victoria Golf Club ($1.7 million)

December 5-8: Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links Resort ($250,000)

December 12-15: Gippsland Super 6 at Warragul Country Club ($200,000)

Photo: Kristalle Blum and Lachlan Barker at Coriole Vineyards