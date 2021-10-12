Wills’ lead reduced by one shot in soggy conditions at QLD PGA Associate Champs

Harrison Wills’ lead on the QLD PGA Associate Championship has been reduced to four strokes, after a tough weather-affected second round.

Wills backed up yesterday’s record-equalling round with a 2-over par 74, comprising three birdies and five bogeys, for a total score of 138.

“It is always hard mentally backing up a low score the next day,” Wills said.

“In saying that I played well again, although was disappointed with the two late bogeys.”

Grappling in second place to pick up one shot on the outright lead was Peter Lyon, who made up late ground with a back nine score of 2-under to finish the day with a round score of 1-over par 73 and sit on 142 total strokes.

“I started off poorly today but played my back nine well and I guess that has kept me in sight of Harry with 36 holes to play,” Lyon said.

“We had so much rain overnight but it was remarkable how well the course was (playing), especially the greens.”

In outright third and a further shot back after a round two score of 1-under par 71 for a 1-under par 143 total is James Macklin form the Jindalee Golf Club.

Handling the soggy conditions best was Jackson Jubelin from the Palm Meadows Golf Club, who carved-out an adroit 2-under par 70, putting him in sixth place with 146 after two days’ play.

Round 3 of the 2021 QLD PGA Associate Championship will begin at 11:00am tomorrow at the Windaroo Golf Club in the City of Logan.

For all scores and information please click here.