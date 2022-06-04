Wills feeling the flow at Moranbah Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Harrison Wills is channelling his inner Cameron Smith as he takes a one-stroke lead into day two of the Moranbah Mini Earthmovers Pro-Am.

The first event in the 2022 Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series and continuation of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, the Moranbah Golf Club layout two hours west of Mackay was presented in great condition and the clear skies made it perfect for scoring.

William Bruyeres set the tone in the morning wave with a bogey-free round of six-under 66 but a stunning stretch of holes following a shaky start saw Wills take command of the championship by day’s end.

A double bogey on his fourth hole of the day – the par-4 eighth – erased the progress he had made with birdies at six and seven but it would prove to be a minor blip.

He made six birdies in the space of seven holes from the 10th hole, closing with his ninth and 10th birdies of the day at three and four to edge one shot clear of Bruyeres and Tim Hart ahead of Sunday’s final round.

“It happened to click at the right time, ball striking was solid and holed a few putts,” said Wills, who is undertaking the PGA Membership Pathway Program under the watchful eye of Richard Woodhouse at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast.

“I really think I found the groove with my fresh mullet on display,” he added.

Shae Wools-Cobb (67) is two strokes off the lead in outright fourth position followed by Zach Kelly and former Gippsland Super 6 champion Tom Power Horan who both posted rounds of four-under 68 on day one.

The final round of the Moranbah Mini Earthmovers Pro-Am tees off at 7.30am on Sunday with the leading groups to start at 12.30pm.

Click here for the Round 2 draw and scores.