Wills extends lead entering final day - PGA of Australia

Harrison Wills is in prime position heading into the final day of the 2021 QLD PGA Associate Championship, teeing-off with a 6-shot lead.

An even par round of 72 in wet and windy conditions extended Wills’ margin yesterday, as his nearest chaser at the start of the day Peter Lyon shot 3-over 75 to slip down the leader board into a tie for third.

“I played well again today, other than a few wayward tee shots and two three-putts,” Wills said.

“It was a strange round and although I had those three-putts, I did have quite a few one-putts also which kept the score respectable.”

Elliott Beel from Mackay Golf Club, who finished runner up in last year’s tournament, fired a 1-under par 71, to post a 54-hole total of even par (216).

That round helped Beel climb the leader board to outright second, six shots behind Wills at the commence of today’s final round.

“I had a poor start which didn’t help with me chasing down Harry (Wills) but I did keep it together toward the end,” Beel said.

“Obviously Harry will need to falter to have any chance, but if he does I will be there to pounce”.

Low rounds of day three were produced by McLeod Golf Club’s Robert Spence and Nudgee Golf Club’s Zoe Maxwell, who nailed rounds of 2-under par 70 in the elements.

The final round begins at 11:00am today at the Windaroo Golf Club in the City of Logan.

