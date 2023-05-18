Wilkin, Fraser share Kwinana Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

A dropped shot on his final hole meant that Aaron Wilkin had to share victory with Marcus Fraser at the DJ Di Stasio Kwinana Pro-Am south of Perth.

The greens at Kwinana Golf Club were true and fast, yielding plenty of birdies and the odd nervy par-save.

The reigning Queensland PGA champion, Wilkin came to his final hole – the par-5 first – needing just a par to claim the win outright.

Yet a bogey – his only one for the day – would open the door for Fraser to finish tied at the top at five-under 67.

With recent changes to the third hole at Kwinana, Fraser and Wilkin (pictured with Dan Di Stasio) also now share the course record.

Starting his round at the par-4 fifth, Fraser began his round with a bogey.

The three-time DP World Tour winner would not record another blemish, peeling off six birdies including a run of three on the trot from the 12th hole.

The early pace-setter was Brendan Chant, who picked up five birdies in his first 12 holes without a dropped shot.

A bogey on the difficult par-4 eighth was costly, dropping him into a tie for third with David Bransdon, Braden Becker and Edward Donoghue who all shot 68.

It was Donoghue who would be feeling the hardest done by.

The Victorian reached his final hole, the par-3 sixth at six-under par before a double bogey five ended his run at the title.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series starts Saturday at the Metal West Recycling Joondalup Resort Classic.

Defending champion Michael Sim joins an already stellar field with play to commence at 9am Saturday at Joondalup Resort.

