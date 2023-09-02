Wilkin completes stunning victory in Vietnam - PGA of Australia

Australian Aaron Wilkin has come from seven shots back to complete a remarkable victory at the BRG Open Golf Championship on the Asian Development Tour in Vietnam.

Countryman Deyen Lawson began the final round with a two-shot lead at 10-under par, Wilkin a distant ninth at 3-under par at the Da Nang Golf Resort’s Nicklaus Course.

Three birdies in the first five holes of the third and final round gave Wilkin a glimpse of the top of the leaderboard and he never looked back.

With further birdies at eight, 11, 15 and 18, Wilkin’s 7-under 65 was the round of the day, his 10-under total enough to secure a one-stroke win.

The 2022 Queensland PGA champion endured an anxious wait but when Lawson (73) failed to find a birdie at either of his final two holes, Wilkin was able to celebrate his biggest victory on international soil.

“I think I was seven back after yesterday. I knew I had to go low, but I didn’t think it was out of my reach,” said Wilkin.

“I was hoping it would be a tough finish which would maybe bring a few of them back.

“I played to my game plan. It doesn’t always go the way you map it out but today it did, so I’m pretty happy with that.

“I’ve been struggling with my putting and I’ve been waiting for a day when they all go in. They didn’t all go in today but they pretty much did.

“I had some good par saves and then I holed the putt on the last which was probably a bit lucky.

“I was nervous and my hands were shaking.”

Final results

Asian Development Tour

BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang

Da Nang Golf Resort (Nicklaus Cse), Vietnam

1 Aaron Wilkin 73-68-65—206 $US17,500

2 Deyen Lawson 68-66-73—207 $11,500

T15 Jack Murdoch 73-69-72—214 $1,237.50

MC Peter Wilson 75-72—147

MC Kade McBride 68-79—147

MC Harrison Gilbert-Wong 78-72—150

Photo: Courtesy of Asian Development Tour