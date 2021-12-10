Why hosting Queensland Senior PGA matters to Maroochy River - PGA of Australia

A lot goes into hosting a professional tournament but those at Maroochy River Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast insist that they also get a lot out of it.

Maroochy River will host their third PGA of Australia tournament of the year starting Sunday, the two-day $30,000 Queensland Senior PGA Championship.

Although border restrictions have not eased in time to allow players from the southern states to travel to Queensland, the field of 60 professionals is again a strong one, highlighted by Peter Senior, Andre Stolz, Brad Burns, Glenn Joyner and champion at Maroochy River in February Richard Backwell.

Backwell and Senior were joint winners when the Queensland Senior PGA was last held in 2019 at Wynnum Golf Club and after his victory at the venue earlier in the year Backwell is understandably excited for a Maroochy River encore.

“I am really looking forward to the event as I play well around the Maroochy River layout,” said Backwell.

“When I heard our state championship was being played there it did bring a smile to my face.”

Named the 2021 Club of the Year at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards in October, Maroochy River was also awarded Legends Tournament of the Year and Course Superintendent Stuart Campbell received the Superintendents Achievement Award.

Every aspect of the business is invested in making each tournament that they host a success and it will no different this Sunday.

“It does take a lot of time and hard work from everyone within the club but it’s an opportunity for us to showcase the golf course,” said Maroochy River CEO Charlie McGill.

“We spend a lot of hours getting the golf course prepared and right now it’s just getting better day by day. I can’t talk highly enough about my greens staff, they’re so passionate about what they’re doing.

“It’s the sense of pride. Whether it’s from the kitchen, the greens staff, the pro shop, the bar staff and the members, we just try and make this as good as we can possibly and make sure that everybody has a good time.

“This is a big event. This is a two-dayer. This is the Queensland Senior PGA and we just want everyone that’s there – whether it’s pros, amateurs or sponsors – to have the best time they can.”

Not only is the Queensland Senior PGA another chance to welcome some of the greats of Australian golf but an opportunity to show sponsors and potential members what the club has to offer.

Many of the businesses who sponsor events at Maroochy River are existing members but the club has managed to entice new people into the club based on their experience at the pro-am, whether on the SParms Legends Tour or adidas Pro-Am Series.

“We have picked up a few members from businesses who have been sponsors on the day and not been members previously,” said McGill.

“We also get a fair amount of visitors coming to play the event and a lot of them aren’t from around this area. And those who are from this area we see year after year after year.

“They’re members at Coolum and Hervey Bay but they come down for the event.

“I’ve been involved in these pro-ams for 25 years and it’s something that the club has always looked forward to.”

Play begins on Sunday at 7am. Entry is free and spectators are more than welcome.

For further information on the tournament or the entire SParms PGA Legends Tour, please click here.