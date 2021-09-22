Why harnessing people power has become key for Rolfe

There are some obvious skills and attributes that you need before embarking on a career as a PGA Professional.

A certain proficiency playing the game is important for those entering the Membership Pathway Program.

You need to have at least an interest in the fundamentals of the swing and desire to expand your understanding so that you can share that knowledge with others.

Work ethic and time management skills are integral for anyone hoping to balance hours working in the pro shop with playing commitments and the educational responsibilities of the program.

But perhaps what is not evident on the surface are the depth of communication and people skills necessary not only to become a successful coach but to become an entrenched and valuable member of the golf club where you are employed.

As a keen golfer growing up on Sydney’s North Shore, Neil Rolfe sent letters to every club within reach of his house looking for a way to work in golf.

Having first joined the club as an 11-year-old junior, Rolfe worked as a casual at North Ryde Golf Club for three years before being offered the opportunity to take up a traineeship under Marty Lyne in 2002.

Now the Director of Golf at Pennant Hills Golf Club, that early experience working with a broad demographic at a public golf course reinforced to Rolfe that as he progressed in his career communication would be key.

“I underestimated the people skills and communication skills that you need in the job,” admitted Rolfe, whose sole focus in beginning his traineeship was to become a club professional.

“Having access to such a busy public course, I found I had to deal with a lot of different personalities and a lot of different people. It challenged me, but it also helped bring out communication skills and you learn to get an understanding with a student or a member.

“I am extremely lucky to have a great team around me here at Pennant Hills in Rachel Bailey, Andrew Potter and Liam Shiels. Communication is the ultimate key to my success and something at the start of my career I didn’t understand the importance of.

“You need a great team around you of staff that all communicate really well and have the same goal, the same vision.

“I never ever thought when I started out being a pro that I would need those skills as much as I do now.”

After more than a decade working at North Ryde Rolfe joined Rod Brown at Bayview Golf Club in 2012, taking over as Head Professional in 2013 for a period of five years.

That led to the position at Pennant Hills and a new membership base extremely proud of their club and their status as one of the premier clubs in Sydney.

Again, it was those communication skills that he employed to appreciate the standard of service that Pennant Hills members have come to expect.

“I was quite obviously very thrilled to get the position but I also felt like I had a really important responsibility to take on the legacy of the club,” said Rolfe.

“A really great camaraderie, great membership to be a part of and I really embraced it because it was a really amazing opportunity to be a part of the tradition of the club.

“Meeting so many different people at other clubs, I knew that I had the skills to deliver the membership what they wanted from their pro.

“My role is really making sure that the members engage with their golf club. I’ve got to be that approachable person that they can come to, to help them with their experience.

“I’m a big believer that if someone engages with their pro at their club, they’ll stay at that golf club and they’ll play golf if their pro takes an interest in their golf.

“If they’re engaged with me, I know that they’re happy here and they’re going to continue to be a member at Pennant Hills.”