Whitelock snares No.1 seed at Pampling Plate - PGA of Australia

Ballina product Conor Whitelock has produced his best golf of the year to secure the No.1 seed for the matchplay section of the Pampling Plate at Caboolture Golf Club.

Whitelock, who recently transferred from Ballina Golf Club to continue the Membership Pathway Program at The Brisbane Golf Club, shot matching rounds of 3-under 68 in the 36-hole qualifier to finish four clear of Ben Hollis with Zach Ion third at 1-under.

The top 24 players now advance to the matchplay section of the 20th edition of the Pampling Plate with Whitelock and the top eight qualifiers to receive a bye in the first round on Tuesday morning.

Whitelock will play the winner of the Minami Inoue v Rylee Johnson match in Round 2 full of confidence after a day in which every aspect of his game was at its best.

“Everything really worked together today,” said Whitelock.

“Putting, chipping, driving, just stuck it close as well, too.

“So that definitely helps throughout the day.”

Without a win to date this season, the commanding victory is the latest in a run of good news for Whitelock.

Diagnosed with thyroid cancer 18 months ago, Whitelock has been receiving treatment as he pursues his career as a PGA Professional and recently received some positive results.

“I’ve been dealing with that behind the scenes,” Whitelock shared,

“Obviously affecting my performance and all that with therapy and all that, but we’re getting through it now.

“I’ve had some good results lately, but this win has definitely improved the confidence.

“Hopefully I can come back to where I was before that diagnosis.”

Starting Round 1 from the 15th tee, Whitelock was 2-under after just three holes.

There was a slight stumble when he bogeyed the par-4 first but he got that shot back and then some with an eagle at the par-5 third.

A bogey at his final hole meant that Whitelock shared the best score of Round 1 with Ion and Josh Holbrook but, as the temperature gauge nudged 35 degrees, he would take control of qualifying early in Round 2.

After opening with three pars, Whitelock peeled off four birdies on the trot and, despite a late double-bogey, maintained a healthy advantage throughout.

“I was doing live of scoring and had a quick look at the leaderboard and I saw I was about four or five in front,” said Whitelock.

“Then I made a double and then made a birdie straight after that, which helped settle the nerves there.

“But I did know I had a bit of a lead out there, so it was comforting.”

Round 1 of matchplay begins at 6:40am on Tuesday with the top eight to join the fray in Round 2 from 11:39am.

