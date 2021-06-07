White, Docking qualify for Professionals Championship Final

Birdies at each of his two closing holes has secured Tasmania Golf Club PGA Professional Nick White a place at the PGA Professionals Championship Final at Hamilton Island in September.

White, a qualifier at the 2019 Championship Final, finished one stroke clear of resident professional Matt Docking at Royal Hobart Golf Club on Sunday at the Tasmanian PGA Professionals Championship but it took until the very end of his round to edge in front.

A cold and blustery day with a few showers made the start challenging for all players but with Royal Hobart in superb condition they soon found their groove, White’s birdies at 11, 12, 17 and 18 in a round of 3-under 69 ensuring a return to Hamilton Island.

Docking too earned a place in the field at the Championship Final with his round of 1-under 70 with Scott Priest and Scott Laycock sharing third place with rounds of 1-over 73.

Immediately following play the Annual State Meeting was held with Docking becoming the new Chairman of the Tasmanian State Committee, taking over from Steve Frith who stepped down after nine years as Chairman. Simon Weston was also elevated to Vice-Chairman.

Rounding out a big couple of days, Docking then backed up on Monday to win the 14th Doug Murray Tasmanian PGA Foursomes at Claremont Golf Club, pairing with Laycock to win by five shots.

Played over 27 holes, Docking and Laycock completed their round at 2-over 107, the teams of Bryce Gorham and Peter Freeland and Darren Spencer and Ty Ebdon sharing second place at 7-over 112.