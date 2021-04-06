Where to watch The Masters

It’s the week of the year when the sporting world turns its focus squarely on the Masters.

And for Aussie golf fans, there’s never been more ways to take in the beauty of Augusta National, nor more coverage available.

For those without subscription TV services, Channel 9 GEM will show the action live each day, but there’s also the network’s 9NOW service that will allow you to stream coverage daily and the brilliant Masters website – www.masters.com – that permits you to see every shot of every player.

But for the real golf tragics, it’s hard to go past the Foxtel and Kayo Sports coverage, which has already begun with Channel 505 turned over to the Masters for the entire week.

The Masters channel features films from previous years, including a Thursday afternoon special on Australia’s lone green jacket holder, Adam Scott.

But when it’s go time on Thursday night (Australian time), two more channels will crank up on Fox to really put you in that Georgia frame of mind.

On Friday and Saturday morning from 12.30am (AEST) then from 1.30am (AEST) on Sunday and Monday morning, Fox 508 – the 4K Ultra HD channel – will carry coverage of Amen Corner.

From 1.30am (AEST) on Friday and Saturday morning then from 2.30am (AEST) on Sunday and Monday mornings, Fox 503 will carry coverage of the 15th and 16th holes.

And then, through 9GEM and Fox 505, the main American coverage will start at 5am (AEST) on each of the first three days of the tournament, then at 4am (AEST) on Monday morning for the final round.

Each day immediately following live play, Fox 505 will carry the Golf Channel’s “Live from the Masters” show to analyse each day’s action.

From 1am (AEST) on Sunday and Monday morning, Fox 505 will carry Golf Channel’s “Masters on the Range” show until live coverage begins.

Check your local guides for more details, but the main live TV coverage (Australian Eastern Standard Time) is as follows:

Friday, 5am: Fox 505 and 9GEM

Saturday, 5am: Fox 505 and 9GEM

Sunday, 5am: Fox 505 and 9GEM

Monday, 4am: Fox 505 and 9GEM

For all the latest news and information, follow www.golf.org.au, www.pga.org.au and www.masters.com throughout the tournament.