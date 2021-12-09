What to watch out for today at the Vic PGA - PGA of Australia

Round 2 has begun at the Victorian PGA Championship in calmer conditions that may prove conducive to low scoring.

The wind took hold of the Moonah Links Legends course yesterday and the morning groups are eager to jump out to fast start like leader Kevin Smith did.

That is the plan for Dimitrios Papadatos, Michael Sim, James Grierson and Andrew Martin who are all one shot behind Smith, and need to score well today to set up their weekend assaults.

Further down the leaderboard, keep an eye on the likes of Bryden Macpherson, David McKenzie and David Micheluzzi as they try to bounce back from disappointing opening rounds to make the cut – which is the top 50 including ties.

In the Victorian Celebrity Amateur Challenge, the top 20 teams will advance to the weekend with Andrew Dodt and Matthew Hogg (-10) leading after the first round.

Former AFL footballers Dale Thomas (T7 playing with James Marchesani) and Brendan Fevola (T18 playing with Josh Armstrong) have impressed so far, while jockeys Damien Oliver (paired with Max McCardle) and Glenn Boss (paired with Josh Younger) are in a share of 14th.

Leaderboard