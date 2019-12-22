What they said: Round 4 reactions

Here are the reactions from the leading players and Zach Murray, who earned a European Tour card by virtue of his finish on the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Adam Scott (1st, 13-under): “I kind of grinded it out this week and I feel like I outsmarted the golf course a little bit, which feels good, and it was good enough to beat everyone. It’s been a long time between drinks for me and maybe only once or twice did the thought cross my mind that I’ll never win again. It feels very good to win here, especially to finish the year off kind of winning at home. It’s very difficult to win. I’m on the wrong side of this age thing now where these young guys are really good and I played some pretty good golf a couple weeks this year and fell short. You know, record-setting scores. The courses are getting tougher, guys are playing good. Just being all right doesn’t really get you in, you’ve got to be pretty much sensational.”

Michael Hendry (2nd, 11-under): “The warm-up was terrible. I honestly thought I wasn’t going to get through the round. So quite honestly, my goal today was just get through 18 holes and finish the event regardless of what the score was. Lo and behold, I hit it really well. It was painful all day and I just kept trying to basically man up and hit the shot. Maybe that was the thing that I needed to take my attention away from what was happening on the golf course. It was more about trying to make good swings under a little bit of pain, and I made a lot of good swings.”

Nick Flanagan (T3, 10-under): “If somebody told me I was going to finish third at the start of the day, I probably would have taken it, to be honest with you. To put myself in a good spot there with a few holes to come, you know, I’m pretty gutted. I hit the ball really good off the tee, it’s about as good as I’ve driven it in a long time. Just a few shots around the greens this week kind of cost me. I just wasn’t chipping good off these little kind of grainy fairways. Without two flubbed chip shots this week, I could have been right there with him coming in. But at the same time, it was one of those weeks where I haven’t done something like this in a while, probably since this event last year really. I’m pretty pumped, but at the same time definitely a little disappointed. Just that one shot really kind of cost me.”

Min Woo Lee (T3, 10-under): “It was just a scrappy start. I bogeyed the first two par 3s, that wasn’t the best, but I was pretty proud of the way I handled myself. I hit a lot of good shots on the back nine. So 17 was a little unlucky and I hit a really good shot into 18, just missed the putt. Just a few putts missed and I’m right in there, and a few mistakes during the week. It’s a good learning curve. I knew I was behind all day just from that start. You know someone’s going to make birdie, so I was a bit behind from the eight ball. It’s a pretty good effort of me just to kind of come back after that start.”

Cameron Davis (T3, 10-under): “It’s just nice to be in contention and have a shot at winning the tournament. It was cool to get the juices flowing again because it’s been a little while since I’ve had a good four days. Andrew (Dodt) was playing well, I was playing well, we were just going around the golf course playing it well but we didn’t feel like we were super tearing it up. I felt like it was going to need to be 13 or 14-under. I thought I needed to birdie in from 13 or 14 onwards if I wanted to be a chance. I’m just happy I put a good round together.”

Cameron Smith (T10, 7-under): “I didn’t really miss a shot until the drive on 17. Just couldn’t get anything going. I hit a few good shots. I birdied the first and then hit a really good shot into the second and it just dribbled over the back of the green and I ended up making bogey. That’s probably not the start you want when you’re five back. I just wish I could play that first round again. That’s a bummer of a start really. It’s hard to come back from a start like that. Played some pretty solid golf the rest of the week and couldn’t quite get it done.”

Zach Murray (Order of Merit runner-up): “I haven’t really been playing that great lately and I battled around the first couple days and made it through the weekend and then got off to a bad start yesterday. I was 4-over through six, and obviously to shoot 3-under today… 2-under on the back nine yesterday and 3-under today was pretty good. I was feeling a bit of pressure as you do, but I played great the last six holes. I literally could have birdied the last six holes, so it was pretty good.”