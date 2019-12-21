What they said: Round 3 reactions

Here is how they reacted to an enthralling third round at RACV Royal Pines Resort.

Adam Scott (69, 10-under): “I thought it was a very defensive golf course, and at some point you were going to have to scramble and I scrambled well on 13, 14 and 15 to stay in it and then had a good finish. Some days it’s not that pretty, but it’s effective. I’ve tried really hard to keep my intensity up after last week, and my focus on the course. I’ve had a couple moments where I’ve wavered, but I’ve managed to pull it back together.”

Wade Ormsby (70, 9-under): “I put myself in perfect position going into Sunday. It’s tricky out there with the wind and some of the pin positions. Everything’s getting firmer. I’m not sure how those boys shot their scores this morning, but just have to hang in there. The greens are tricky, like the green complexes. You’ve just got to play the pin correctly, you can’t always go at everything. Of course I missed a few putts out there, but nothing short, just kind of those makeable eight to 12-footers.”

Michael Hendry (70, 8-under): “I’ve got some type of rib injury. We’re not entirely sure what it is yet. It’s been a little bit stiff most of the week, but it really flared up today and it was pretty difficult coming down the back nine. But we got through today and hopefully the physio boys will be able to fix me up to the point I’ll be able to get through tomorrow. I’m no spring chicken so these little things sort of flare up every now and then, but this one’s something completely new. I assume it’s just something random and hopefully if we get on top of it, it won’t be an issue again.”

Nick Flanagan (63, 8-under): “The first two days I was really struggling, especially the first day. Found something a little bit on the back nine for my second nine yesterday and actually played really well, just had a couple of three-putts that kind of kept me on the cut line. Obviously shooting a really good number in the morning and going home and now I can just sit around and kind of get ready for tomorrow. If somebody told me I was going to have 9-under at the start of the round, I definitely would have taken it. Puts me in a good spot for tomorrow and hopefully go out there and just kind of play similar golf.”

Min Woo Lee (68, 8-under): “I would give my game probably eight out of 10 today. There’s a few mistakes, but I held in there and hit very good shots, probably one of the best ball-striking rounds I had all year. It was nice to back that up and hopefully there’s one more tomorrow. Of course I’m trying to win. I’ve been here a few times so it will be nice to finish it off. There’s a lot of scores out there that anyone can win and hopefully I’m the one on top.”

Yuan Yechun (73, 8-under): “I didn’t play that great today overall, but I managed to hit some good shots into the green, a couple close birdie chance. I missed a couple, but I captured a couple chances. Putter wasn’t as hot as yesterday, but I still hit some good putts that nearly went in. Overall, I played solid. It was fun, for sure, playing with especially a local hero and so many people cheering. It’s a great experience for me. If I shoot 5 or 6-under I have a good shot at it. Plus, I don’t know how the wind is, if it blows pretty strong. If I put up a good number, I’ll still have a chance at it.”

Alejandro Canizares (64, 7-under): “Yesterday I went double and then bogey and I was 4-over with four to go – I said, ‘Let’s try and make four birdies to come in.’ I made three birdies on the last four and made the cut on the number with a birdie on the last. Today was one of those days where there was no wind, I was first off and the golf course was perfect and I started hitting great shots with my irons. It was one of those days that I was putting well and hitting good shots, I thought I could get up there and keep it going. It was a shame having a couple of bogeys. I had a bad tee shot on the par five, but then I had two birdies to fix it.”