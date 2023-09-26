Webex Players Series Sydney moves to Castle Hill - PGA of Australia

The Sydney stop on the Webex Players Series will have a new host venue this summer with Castle Hill Country Club returning to the PGA Tour of Australasia’s itinerary in 2024.

After three years at Bonnie Doon Golf Club, Webex Players Series Sydney hosted by Braith Anasta has been locked in at Castle Hill in the city’s north-west for an initial two-year period.

The first edition at Castle Hill will be staged from February 8-11, carry $250,000 in prizemoney and will be the fourth of five Webex Players Series events in the Summer of Golf.

Now in its fourth year, the Webex Players Series is an innovative series of tournaments that sees male and female professionals, elite amateurs, and All-Abilities golfers, lining up in the one field on the same golf course.

While they play off different tees according to their gender, the PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia professionals are vying for the same trophy and prizemoney.

Castle Hill has a rich history in hosting men’s professional golf, dating back to 1968, including being a host venue for the Australian PGA Championship, NSW Open, NSW PGA and Canon Challenge.

However it will be the club’s first time as a WPGA Tour of Australasia tournament venue.

PGA of Australia General Manager of Tournaments and Global Tour Relations Nick Dastey said: “Castle Hill has proven to be a great venue for tournament golf with a distinguished list of past champions.

“We’re very much looking forward to again partnering with the club, and a big lover of golf in Braith Anasta, with Webex Players Series Sydney.”

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said: “There’s a huge golfing audience in Sydney’s north-west who haven’t had their own tournament in their own backyard for some time.

“Webex Player Series Sydney is going to be a great opportunity to see our best women and men in action together at the same time on the high-quality test that Castle Hill will provide.”

Castle Hill Country Club General Manager Brenden Ellam, said: “We pride ourselves on being a championship venue, and we are thrilled to bring the best of Australasia’s golfing talent back to our Club.

“In 2019, our course underwent improvements, and we have commenced a re-modelling of the members lounge and balcony areas.

“We are keen to showcase these exceptional golfing and hospitality experiences for the tournament.”

Webex Players Series Sydney champions

2023: David Micheluzzi (Vic)

2022: Jarryd Felton (WA)

2021: Andrew Martin (Vic)

Previous professional tournament winners at Castle Hill Country Club:

1968 NSW PGA: Billy Dunk

1969 NSW PGA: Billy Dunk

1970 NSW PGA: Billy Dunk

1985 Australian PGA: Greg Norman

1986 Australian PGA: Mike Harwood

1993 Canon Challenge: Michael Campbell

1994 Canon Challenge: Peter Senior

2000 Canon Challenge: Paul Gow

2001 Canon Challenge: David Smail

2013 NSW Open: Aron Price