How to follow: Webex Players Series South Australia - PGA of Australia

The Webex Players Series is back for 2023/24 and it’s time to welcome a new event at a new location for both the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

Webex Players Series South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett will be the first of five events this summer where our men and women are on the same course playing for the same title and prizemoney.

It’s the first time a professional mixed gender tournament has been played in SA.

Hosting the Tours for the first time is the Willunga Golf Course, a picturesque council-owned public course, 40 minutes south of Adelaide’s CBD, in the famous McLaren Vale wine region with vineyards adjacent to a number of holes on the back nine and a green fee for the public costs just $40.

The news that Willunga would host a pro event has already led to more rounds compared to what the course would usually expect at this time of year – and the exposure the par-70 layout will get this week is sure to attract even more golfers.

At 5555m for the men and 4845m for the women, it’s definitely on the short side for the professionals, but with well-presented kikuyu fairways bordered by eucalypt trees, irons from the tee will be the play more often than not.

The longest par-4 is the first hole, 391m for the men and 350m for the women, which plays slightly downhill, while the five par-3s vary in length from 115m/94m at the fifth through to 142m/125m at the third.

The par-5 17th stretches out to 548m/465m and could be a key factor in the finish.

TV TIMES

The final two rounds of Webex Players Series South Australia will be broadcast live on Fox Sports through Foxtel and Kayo Sports, with coverage to begin at 3.30pm on Saturday and 1.30pm Sunday AEDT.

HOW TO FOLLOW

For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au. Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia

Facebook: @PGAofAustralia, @PGATourAus

Official hashtag: #WebexPlayersSeries

HOW TO WATCH

Catch the action of the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, broadcast live, on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Round 3: Channel 507 – Saturday, 3.30pm-6.30pm AEDT

Round 4: Channel 503 – Sunday, 1.30pm-6.30pm AEDT

RECENT CHAMPIONS

New event

PRIZEMONEY

$200,000

COURSE RECORD

Men: Tom Bond (63)

Women: Ebony Riordan (72)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

– Lachlan Barker, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader and Willunga local

– Deyen Lawson, winner last week on the Asian Development Tour

– Ben Eccles, 2023 WA PGA champion

– Robyn Choi, Epson Tour member

– Dani Vasquez, 2023 Australian Women’s Classic runner-up