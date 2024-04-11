Webex Golf Scholarship to provide support to All Abilities golfers - PGA of Australia

Six All Abilities golfers will receive scholarships to pursue their golf dreams in a new funding program titled the Webex Golf Scholarship.

An expansion of the Webex Players Series All Abilities program, the scholarships have been made available due to additional funding provided by Webex in partnership with the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia.

Four players will receive full scholarships to the value of $6,000 each and two players will receive a development scholarship worth $3,000 each.

In addition to funding for coaching and tournament support, scholarship holders will receive clothing courtesy of adidas and technology support to continue to elevate their performances.

The program is the brainchild of PGA Academy Coaching Programs Manager Nick Bielawski who believes sustained support will give Australian All Abilities golfers the best chance to succeed internationally.

“The Webex All Abilities High Performance Camp that we staged last year was a great success, but we acknowledged that the support needed to be more ongoing,” Bielawski said.

“Thanks to the additional funding provided by Webex, we have been able to structure a scholarship program that provides not only coaching support but practical financial support to travel to tournaments.

“Australia has a number of players that have proven that they can compete with the best All Abilities golfers in the world.

“We hope that a program such as this will allow others to become the best golfers they can be and to pursue opportunities both in Australia and overseas.”

Glenn Smith, Regional Manager, Collaboration for Cisco-Webex, was thrilled to see the extension of the Webex All Abilities Players Series into a scholarship program that will provide further opportunities for athletes.

“Webex is excited to support the Webex Golf Scholarship program for All Abilities athletes,” said Smith.

“The addition of the All Abilities trophy during the 2022/23 Webex Players Series has seen it become the most inclusive series of tournaments in golf.

“We are very proud to be partnering with the PGA of Australia to continue supporting development initiatives and showcase the exceptional talent of these athletes to a wide audience.”

To be considered for a Team Webex scholarship, athletes must meet the following criteria:

An Australian citizen

WR4GD pass holder

Play in a minimum of 1 Webex Players Series event in the previous 24-month period OR Play in a minimum of 1 WR4GD event in the previous 12-month period

Athletes that meet the above criteria will then be assessed on:

Golf Australia Handicap

Ability to represent Australia in future international competitions

Performances in Webex Players Series events in the previous 24-month period

Performances in WR4GD events in the previous 12-month period

Applicants must complete an application form to apply for Team Webex. After applications have closed, athletes will be shortlisted with further interviews arranged to determine the final recipients of the scholarships and whether it be a full or development scholarship.

Full scholarship recipients will receive:

$3,000 in coaching support

$3,000 in tournament support for entry fees, travel and accommodation

Technology support

adidas clothing

Monthly player education webinar

Development scholarship recipients will receive:

$1,500 in coaching and sports science support

$1,500 in tournament support for entry fees, travel and accommodation

Technology support

adidas clothing

Monthly player education webinar

To apply for a Team Webex scholarship click here