Wearne and Bell share honours at PGA Professionals Championship of Victoria - PGA of Australia

Australian journeyman Bryan Wearne and youngster Cameron Bell have shared the trophy at this year’s PGA Professionals Championship of Victoria at Keysborough Golf Club.

Both players finished with matching scores of 2-under 71, one shot ahead of defending champion Grace Lennon who finished alone in third amongst Victoria’s best Vocational PGA Professionals.

Based at X-Golf Preston, Bell made a fast start, with three birdies in a row starting on the 15th. He gave all three shots back after making the turn however, before he saved the day with two late birdies.

Starting on the 10th, Wearne, from Growling Frog, was 2-over through nine holes before finding four birdies on his second nine. If not for a solitary bogey on the par-4 sixth hole, the trophy would’ve have been his alone.

While Wearne and Bell took the top prize, the top-15 players at Keysborough have won their way to the $70,000 National PGA Professionals Final at Heritage Golf and Country Club in October.

Full list of qualifiers: