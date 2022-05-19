Watt’s record round earns Kwinana Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

A course record round of six-under 66 has delivered Brady Watt a commanding victory over a stellar field at the D.J. Di Stasio Kwinana Pro-Am at Kwinana Golf Club south of Perth.

Decorated tour players Brett Rumford, Michael Long and Scott Strange, WA Open champion Braden Becker and experienced Australasian Tour players Daniel Fox and Max McCardle all arrived at the picturesque Kwinana layout with high hopes yet couldn’t match the class of Watt.

Despite missing the cut at both the WA PGA and WA Open recently, Watt returned to his former home state with his game in good shape, peeling off six birdies to set a new course record with the redesigned par-3 sixth in play for the first time.

Starting his round on the par-4 second, Watt picked up three birdies in the space of five holes from the par-4 fifth, went back-to-back at 12 and 13 to get to five-under and then closed with his sixth of the day at the par-5 18th.

His flawless round earned Watt a three-stroke victory from Andrew Kelly (69) and Simon Houston (69) with Becker, Fox, Rumford, Strange, Brody Martin and Scott Barr all posting two-under 70 to be tied for fourth.

The next event on the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am series is the two-day Godfrey Hirst Joondalup Resort Classic starting Saturday.