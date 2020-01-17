Watt wins as Keysborough Golf Club goes beyond for bushfire relief

Brady Watt has secured his first Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series victory for 2020 at the Bendigo Bank Dingley Village Keysborough Golf Club Pro-Am which has raised in excess of $25,000 for bushfire relief.

Keysborough Golf Club took the opportunity to band together to raise an incredible sum for bushfire affected communities at the pro-am and its annual gala dinner with players and club members alike giving to the cause.

The Keysborough layout presented in excellent condition and despite a much-needed 40mm of rain overnight, Watt took advantage of the quick greens to continue his 2019 form in the pro-am’s afternoon field.

The West Australian who now calls Melbourne home collected seven birdies and two bogeys on his way to a winning total of 5-under 68.

“I had a great time out there, the course was excellent and my playing partners made the day enjoyable, winning was a bonus,” Watt said.

Completing the event with a round of even-par, former PGA TOUR player Nick O’Hern’s biggest impact on the day came in the form of an auction donation in support of the club’s bushfire appeal.

While Keysborough club members lead the drive at their Wednesday gala, O’Hern donated rounds of golf with himself as an auction item with many PGA Professionals also offering lessons for donations.

“It was amazing to see the club show their support and there was a really great feeling in the room at our gala night,” said Keysborough Golf Club General Manager Darren Eckhardt.

“Our members donated auction items from tournaments like the Presidents Cup, the Carlton Football Club got involved and offered training experiences and trades for a day were auctioned off.”

Keysborough Golf Club themselves went the extra step of donating $4280, a sum that was matched by the pro-am’s major sponsor Bendigo Bank Dingley Village to boost the initial donation pool to $8560.

“Our club members were also particularly generous and I have to thank one attendee who donated $6100 at our Gala night.

“At this stage we’re looking at donating half of the funds to the affected Mallacoota Golf and Country Club and the other half to the Rotary Club of Bairnsdale.”

Wade Lowrie completed the pro-am in second place after firing seven birdies in the morning field. His only blemishes came in the form of a double-bogey and bogey on the 17th and 18th holes for a round of 4-under the card.

Luke Hickman and Andrew Martin later joined Lowrie in second place with rounds of 4-under 69 ahead of Michael Choi and Michael Isherwood in a tie for fifth with rounds of 3-under 70.