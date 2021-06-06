Watt one shot clear at South West Open

Podcast purveyor Brady Watt will be seeking a second consecutive Adidas Pro-Am Series victory and the South West Series crown when he takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the $35,000 South West Open at Bunbury Golf Club on Sunday.

West Australian born and raised but now based in Victoria, Watt shared top spot alongside local Associate Paris Murdock and South Australian Mac McCardle at the Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am on Thursday and picked up where he left off at Bunbury.

Intermittent showers may have slowed the super-slick greens at Bunbury slightly but it did little to soften Watt’s hot form as he rattled off seven birdies in a round of 5-under 67 to be one clear of Zimbabwean-born Dale Howie (68).

A former world No.1 amateur who lost the 2012 WA Open in a playoff prior to turning professional, Watt started the ‘Watt’s Up’ podcast during last year’s COVID-19 lockdown and shares the stories of golfers who might not otherwise reach the public’s attention.

He will have a story of his own to share in the next episode if he can close out his fourth Pro-Am Series win this year but he will have to keep at bay a host of quality players who will start the second round within striking distance.

All told there are 20 players within four shots off the lead with the ever-consistent Peter Wilson, local Conor Brown and amateurs Tom Addy and Simon Liddell all two shots back after rounds of 3-under 69 while in-form players Rick Kulacz, Tom Power Horan, Andrew Kelly, Matt Millar, John Boulton, Alex Edge and Brendan Chant will start the second round three back after posting 2-under 70 in their opening round.

There are a few veterans familiar to Aussie golf fans also in the mix with Brett Rumford, Kim Felton and Glenn Joyner all shooting 1-under 71 to be four back of Watt.