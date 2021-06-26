Watt leads WA Order of Merit after Broome Pro-Am victory

Brady Watt has survived a late stumble to earn a share of victory at the Broome Furnishing-Carpet Paint and Tile Pro-Am and claim the outright lead in the WA adidas Pro-Am Series Order of Merit at Broome Golf Club on Saturday.

Starting the second round five shots back of overnight leader Daniel Fox, Watt defied the cold and blustery conditions in Broome to make eight birdies in his second round of 5-under 67 but had a nervous wait to see whether his equal-best score of the day would hold up.

Winner of the South West Open and joint winner at the Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am, Watt dropped shots on two of his final three holes to post 3-under for the 36 holes, level with Fox (72) and Braden Becker (70).

“It’s been a long five weeks of golf but great to finish with a win and secure my spot at the top of the Order of Merit,” said Watt, a Perth junior who is now based in Melbourne.

Fox had four birdies and four bogeys in his round of even-par 72 and was encouraged to see his results match up with how he felt he had been playing in recent weeks.

“I have been frustrated on the course but swinging it well,” said Fox.

“This week I was a lot more relaxed on the course and the result showed.”

In challenging conditions Becker began his second round with nine straight pars and attributed his patient approach to a strong finish that featured birdies at 16 and five along with an eagle at the par-5 17th.

“Very gusty conditions,” Becker said when asked to sum up his round.

“I just stayed patient and finished with some late birdies.”

South Australians Max McCardle (71) and Peter Cooke (71) finished in a share of fourth two shots back of the winners with Andrew Kelly (67) matching Watt’s round of the day to take outright sixth position at even par.