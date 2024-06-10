Watt betters Becker in Karratha Pro-Am playoff - PGA of Australia

Brady Watt had to put down his celebratory beer and better Braden Becker in a playoff in a thrilling finish to the $35,000 Bennco Karratha Pro-Am at Karratha Country Club in WA’s Pilbara region.

A one-stroke leader after Round 1, Watt posted 10-under par with a second consecutive round of 5-under 68.

But after a bite to eat and halfway into his first post-round beer, Watt had to switch back into game mode as Becker made his charge.

The 2022 WA Open champion birdied his final three holes in a course-record round of 9-under 64 to force the tournament into extra-time.

HOW THE PLAYOFF UNFOLDED

After putting his beer aside, Watt headed back out on course to go toe-to-toe with Becker.

The pair both hit good drives but it would be Watt who took command with a brilliant approach shot.

Perhaps infused with additional adrenaline, Becker’s wedge shot went through the back of the green and he was unable to get up-and-down, Watt two-putting from five feet for his second win of the season.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I had a look at the scores with three to go and I saw I was a couple clear,” said Watt.

“I saw Braden had a few holes left but on the app you can’t see which holes he had to go.

“When I birdied 18 to finish, I thought I was probably going to win by one or whatever so I had some food, had a beer.

“To have a playoff, it’s so awesome. It’s a great thing to be a part of and to get all the members out and watch it. Anyone that did see it, it’s such a cool spectacle.

“Everyone just wants to see good shots. We both hit two good drives and he hit a pretty good wedge shot that went over the back. I hit a really nice shot in there and he made five, but he didn’t really hit a bad shot.

“That ending is a fitting way to finish such a great event.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Brady Watt 68-68—136

Won on first hole of sudden death playoff

2 Braden Becker 72-64—136

3 Rick Kulacz 69-69—138

T4 Scott Barr 72-67—139

T4 Scott Strange 71-68—139

6 Jordan Doull 74-66—140

NEXT UP

The annual Mining Towns Series in Central Queensland begins on Tuesday in Moranbah while the WA swing will continue this weekend at Port Hedland for the Roy Hill Golf Classic.