Wantima joins Legends Tour Moreton Bay swing - PGA of Australia

The club that birthed an Open champion will welcome an older breed of legend when Wantima Country Club hosts the Wantima CC Legends Pro-Am on August 1.

The first of two PGA Legends Tour events supported by the City of Moreton Bay, Wantima is a new addition to the schedule in 2024 and will be followed a day later by the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am at Bribie Island Golf Club.

The home course of 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, Wantima has undergone major works both on and off the golf course and will showcase a host of Australian golf greats.

Those to have already entered include reigning Order of Merit winner Andre Stolz, Peter Senior OAM, Terry Price, Mike Harwood and Terry Pilkadaris for what is always a popular stage of the season.

“Wantima Country Club is proud to be part of the Australian PGA Legends Tour in 2024,” said Jason Patterson, General Manager at Wantima Country Club.

“The club is very excited to host this event on August 1.

“In the past two years, Wantima Country Club has made many enhancements to the clubhouse and the golf course.

“We are also very proud of our many sponsors for this event with Moreton Bay Council assisting us with sponsorship.”

The Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am dates back to 2018 when Matthew King was the inaugural champion, the Bribie sand base providing for wonderful playing surfaces each and every year.

“There is a really wonderful history building with this event at Bribie Island Golf Club,” said Legends Tour Coordinator, Andy Rogers.

“The players really enjoy the challenge of the golf course, the course is always in fantastic condition and the hospitality of the club, its members and sponsors is up there with the best on tour.”

A total of $29,500 in prizemoney is up for grabs across the two days thanks to the support of the City of Moreton Bay.

City of Moreton Bay stretches from Brisbane’s northern suburbs up to Bribie Island.

Golf courses in the Moreton Bay catchment include Redcliffe Golf Club, Bribie Island Golf Club, Pacific Harbour Golf and Country Club, Caboolture Golf Club and Wantima Country Club.