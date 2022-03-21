Walters’ wedge game a winner at Mudgee - PGA of Australia

Tight fairways and sparkling wedge play was the recipe for success as Euan Walters recorded a one-stroke win at the KFC Mudgee Legends Pro-Am at Mudgee Golf Club on Monday.

Making a return to the SParms PGA Legends Tour schedule for the first time in more than 15 years, Mudgee Golf Club was at its picturesque best despite all the rain that the New South Wales Central West has received in recent weeks.

The sun was shining and the scoring on song, none more so than Walters who after knocking on the door repeatedly late last year was finally able to break through for a maiden Legends Tour victory.

The 51-year-old had five top-five finishes in the space of three weeks late last year but wouldn’t be denied at Mudgee despite the strength of the field assembled, his four-under 67 one clear of Andre Stolz (68) with Brad Cumming, Peter Jones and Glenn Joyner all tied for third at one-under 70.

“The golf course really suits my game with tight fairways and many wedge shots which is my strength,” said Walters.

Two of the pre-tournament favourites for the event were Stolz and Peter Fowler, both fresh from competing at the NSW Open at Concord Golf Club last week.

Stolz set the early pace getting to five-under par during his round but bogeys on the final two holes would prove to be costly.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves to South Australia for the two-day MG Plasterers South Australian PGA Seniors Championship to be played at Mount Gambier Golf Club from March 28-29.