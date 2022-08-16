Walters, Harrison on top at NSW/ACT Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

The low round of the tournament has earned Aaron Walters a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the NSW/ACT PGA State Associate Championship at Moruya Golf Club on the New South Wales South Coast.

Currently undertaking the Membership Pathway Program at Everglades Country Club on the NSW Central Coast, Walters shot five-under 66 on Tuesday to be one-under through 36 holes and level with Jack Harrison (Settlers Run Golf and Country Club) at the top of the leaderboard.

Following on from an opening round of 71, Harrison’s consistency was rewarded on day two as he and Walters edged one stroke clear of Tim Walker (68) and Toby Williams (68).

Round 1 leader Dale Crothers is fifth after a round of two-over 73 followed by Lachlan Aylen (70) in sixth and three players in a tie for seventh.

Walters had two double bogeys and an eagle at the par-4 18th in his opening round of four-over 75 on Monday and credited a patient approach on the exacting Moruya Golf Club for his much improved showing on Tuesday.

“Definitely my mindset going in and sticking to the strategy,” Walters said of the key to his nine-shot swing.

“I had a game-plan going in; I didn’t really attack the course too much today. I just hit it in the right spots and made enough putts luckily enough.

“I didn’t have the greatest round yesterday but I knew making those putts today and sticking with the same game-plan I could shoot under par.

“Lucky enough I played well enough today to do that.”

“Hit everything pretty good today, didn’t really miss much and made a lot of putts.”

A total of 51 players survived the 36-hole cut which fell at 15-over par.

The third round commences at 7.20am on Wednesday morning with the lead groups to begin at 8.40am.

Click here for Round 2 scores and the Round 3 draw.