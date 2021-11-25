Wall and Lonard on top at Senior PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Guy Wall and Peter Lonard share the lead after round one of the RM Williams Australian PGA Seniors Championship at Richmond Golf Club. The pair recorded four-under par rounds of 66 to hold a one shot lead over Peter Fowler, Scott Ford and Anthony Summers.

Despite holding a share of the lead entering day two, Lonard admitted there was more improvement to come as he looks to claim his first National Championship on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

“I got a bit lucky out there today. I hit it a bit sideways but got away with it and ground out a reasonable score,” said Lonard, who had a lone bogey to go with his five birdies.

With widespread rain forecast over the next 24 hours, it is expected the 5,700-metre Richmond layout will play at its full distance however receptive greens should keep scoring low.

When questioned on a winning score, Lonard responded: “I just need to keep shooting under par, I suppose if I can get to double figures (under par), I’ll be feeling pretty good.”

One stroke behind Wall and Lonard is a group of three players, Peter Fowler, Anthony Summers and Scott Ford all returning rounds of three-under 67, with four players (Peter Jones, Andrew Welsford, John Wade and Neil Sarkies) a further shot back in a share of sixth.

A double bogey at the par-3 second has given Champions Tour regular David McKenzie (72) a mountain to climb in the second round, six shots off the lead with two rounds left to play.

Round two commences on Friday with the first groups teeing off at 8am.